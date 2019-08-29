Forza Horizon 4 Series 13 Patchnotes, Update verfügbar

Die Forza Horizon 4 Series 13 Patchnotes sind da und auch das Update selbst ist mit ein paar Stunden Verspätung eingetroffen. Sollte der Patch bei euch noch nicht installiert sein, könnt ihr im Microsoft Store (PC) Updates abrufen und prüfen, ob ihr so an den neuen Patch kommt. Bei manchen Spielern kann es auch etwas dauern, bis der Patch geladen werden kann. Die Entwickler sprechen von bis zu 24 Stunden, bis alle Spieler ein Update haben.

Die Patchnotes bestätigen auch den 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo. Dieser sorgte in der Nacht für Verwirrung. Porsche selbst kündigte das Fahrzeug für Forza Horizon 4 an und veröffentlichte passend dazu einen Trailer. In dem war dann allerdings der 718 Cayman GTS zu sehen.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 13 Patchnotes

ALL PORSCHE, ALL THE TIME

Series 13 pays homage to the legendary carmaker, Porsche. You’ll find a total of 13 Porsches to be won from Festival Playlist, and each season will feature themed events to use them in. 5 of the Porsches that can be won are brand new to Forza Horizon 4:

1951 Porsche #46 356 SL Gmünd Coupe

1966 Porsche 906 Carrera 6

1970 Porsche #3 917 LH

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

2019 Porsche Macan Turbo

We hope you enjoy the style, performance and heritage of Porsche’s vehicles as much as we do.

NEW SHOWCASE REMIX – COMMUTER BLUES

A new remix of The Flying Scotsman Showcase, this time featuring the new and exclusive 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo facing off against the legendary steam locomotive in spring. Complete the regular version of the Showcase first to unlock this remixed version.

SHOWCASE REMIX – FOREST SPRITE

What happens when you cram a turbocharged inline-4 motorbike engine into a tiny car, and tune it to go really fast off-road? Find out in this returning Showcase Remix, featuring the 1958 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk1 versus the Horizon Motocross Team in autumn.

CROSS-PLATFORM FIXES

Reworked return to game flow for new players

Rebalanced league rankings in Team Adventure

Fixed an issue where the Left Mirror displays the same reflection as the right mirror on the 2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO

Lego Speed Champions Icon was appearing even when all items were filtered

Fixed an issue where player could get out of world when hitting a specific sign post

Brick challengers which require you to be in a LEGO car were not counting the LEGO 911 Porsche as a LEGO car

Fixed 1997 Mazda RX7 speedometer showing odd behaviour over certain speeds

No reflection was present on the central mirror in the 1997 Mazda RX7 cockpit

Fixed part of the Holden Sandman engine disappearing when applying the Roo Bars body kit

Adjusted the Vauxhall Monaro VXR collision to avoid bottoming out in certain areas of the world

Fixed an Issue in Star Card where „The Magnate“ was not updating correctly

Fixed an Issue where Forzathon Daily Challenges reset after travelling between Mainland and Fortune Island or LEGO Valley

General stability improvements

Quelle: ForzaMotorsport.net

Bildquelle: Playground Games