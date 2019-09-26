Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.45 ist da, Patchnotes

Seit heute steht Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.45 kostenlos zur Verfügung. Sobald ihr das neueste Update auf eurer PlayStation 4 installiert habt, habt ihr Zugriff auf vier neue Fahrzeuge. Folgende Autos sind neu im Spiel:

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Package ’18

Chevrolet Corvette StingRay Racer Concept ’59

Dodge Super Bee ’70

Ferrari 365 GTB4 ’71

Diverse Tokyo Strecken bieten nun zudem auch die Möglichkeit, bei nasser Straße gefahren zu werden. Damit bauen die Entwickler ein erst vor wenigen Wochen implementiertes Feature weiter aus. Die neu abgeschlossene Partnerschaft mit Michelin wird im Spiel ebenfalls an verschiedenen Stellen sichtbar sein. Zum Beispiel im Museum.

Die Kampagne von Gran Turismo Sport wurde um einige Event erweitert. Weitere Details findet ihr in den Patchnotes zu Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.45.

Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.45 Patchnotes

Main Features Implemented

1. Cars

– The following 4 new cars have been added:

・Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Package ’18

・Chevrolet Corvette StingRay Racer Concept ’59

・Dodge Super Bee ’70

・Ferrari 365 GTB4 ’71

2. Tracks

– „Wet Conditions“ added to „Tokyo Expressway – Central Inner Loop“, „Tokyo Expressway – Central Outer Loop“, „Tokyo Expressway – East Outer Loop“, and „Tokyo Expressway – East Inner Loop“.

3. Michelin

– The collaboration between Gran Turismo Sport and Michelin has brought new features to the game. In addition to the Michelin logos appearing on billboards in certain tracks, the following have been added:

・Brand Central

– Added Michelin to the Partners section of the Top Screen.

・Car Settings

– Michelin will now appear as the tyre technology partner in the tyre section of the car settings.

・Sport Mode

– Michelin will now appear as the official tyre supplier of the FIA Gran Turismo Championships.

・Race Results

– Michelin will now appear as an official partner in the result screen of the online races.

4. Museum

– Added “Michelin” to the Museum section.

5. Campaign Mode

– The following events have been added to the „GT League“:

・“Stars & Stripes“ Rounds 8 and 9

・“Group 3 Cup“ Rounds 4 and 5

・“La Festa Cavallino“ Rounds 8 and 9

・“Gr.1 Prototype Endurance Series“ Rounds 6

6. Scapes

– „Raindrops – Take photos of cars glistening with rain“ has been added to the special featured section.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

– Various other issues have been addressed.

Quelle: Offizielle Gran Turismo Sport Website

Bildquelle: Polyphony Digital, Sony

Vielen Dank an Marcel, für den Hinweis zu dieser News.