Borderlands 3 Update vom 26. September: Patchnotes

Letzte Nacht hat Gearbox ein neues Borderlands 3 Update zur Verfügung gestellt. Dieses bringt vor allem eine Reihe von Fixes und verbessert die Performance. Darüber hinaus wurde die beliebte Porcelain Pipe Bomb empfindlich generft. Durch einen Bug hat diese viele Gegner instant getötet, weshalb sie von Spielern für Powerleveln verwendet wurde. Dem haben die Entwickler nun einen Riegel vorgeschoben. Was sich sonst mit dem jüngsten Borderlands 3 Update getan hat, seht ihr in den Patchnotes unten.

Performance

[PC Only] Reduced the amount of texture streaming that was occurring when aiming down sights.

Implementing General stability improvements.

General Fixes and Improvements

Addressed a reported issue where KillaVolt’s Shield Storm attack does not disable the tiles around KillaVolt, resulting in the entire floor being activated (oops).

Addressed a potential progression blocker in the mission „Footsteps of Giants“.

Addressed a reported issue where Guardian Rank had the potential to become non-functional and/or the player could potentially lose Guardian Rank tokens into the negatives.

Modified vending machines so it will now sort items by rarity.

Console FOV is now set to 75 by default. This will not affect players who have already started the game.

Special prompts for particle text (Tediore guns, „critical“, „immune“) are now properly localized.

Addressed a reported concern that certain players experienced where their vehicle’s boost could continue into the next map.

Addressed a reported concern with „Porcelain Pipe Bomb“ where it set off multiple explosions when colliding with objects.

This grenade was never meant to explode multiple times. All enemies in the Borderlands universe are now safe from being instantly melted by radioactive poop.

UI

Adjusted the verbiage for „left stick“ and „right stick“ inside the Russian localized version of the control options screen.

Addressed a reported issue where certain users experienced a failure of the audio to play when spending skill points in the UI.

The text is now correctly marked „invalid“ when you enter an invalid e-mail address on the SHiFT account creation page.

Addressed a reported issue where the item of the day item card would flash briefly before displaying on vending machines.

Addressed a reported concern that certain players were served an unread mail icon when they didn’t have mail to read.

Iron Bear button prompts will now correctly update if you re-bind your controls.

Modified various features and elements of Crazy Earl’s store.

Addressed a reported issue where subtitles wouldn’t display until after the initial cutscene.

Addressed an issue experienced by certain players that social notifications could become stuck on-screen.

Addressed a player concern that certain item preview images were failing to load inside the player bank.

[PC Only] Addressed an issue reported by certain PC players where the focus from the mouse’s last known location was sticking around even when playing with a gamepad.

Splitscreen and Online Multiplayer

Addressed a concern reported by certain players that the dialog volume faded too low before switching to ECHO audio during split-screen gameplay.

Addressed a concern reported by certain players that sounds were quiet or missing for the second split-screen player if they move too far from player one.

Addressed a concern reported by certain players that 3-player groups were having trouble matchmaking with an additional solo player.

Addressed a reported concerned experienced by certain players that in split-screen one player’s sprinting animation could be interrupted by the other player opening the ECHO menu.

Addressed a concern reported by certain players that in split-screen where one player’s aiming down sights could be interrupted by the other player opening the ECHO menu.

Addressed a handful of reported client replication issues:

– Addressed Tina’s pizza bomb so it displays correctly for clients. – Modified certain audio elements that were reportedly looping for clients. – Addressed a reported player concern so the Guardian Skill „Dead Man’s Hand“ now functions properly. Player icons are now pinned to the side of the mini-map when playing in any kind of multiplayer.

Euch sind Bugs im Spiel oder andere Dinge aufgefallen? Die Entwickler bitten darum, in diesem Fall ein Supporticket zu öffnen. Dies geht über diesen Link.

Quelle: Offizielle Borderlands 3 Website

Bildquelle: Gearbox