No Man’s Sky Patch 2.14 für alle Plattformen verfügbar

Hello Games hat No Man’s Sky Patch 2.14 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One zur Verfügung gestellt. Mit dem neuesten Update werden diverse Fehler behoben. Unter anderem wurde ein Bug bei den Belohnungen für Encrypted Missionen ausgemerzt. Bei der Eingabe von Glyphen an Portalen, sollten nun wieder alle Glyphen zur Verfügung stehen. Zuletzt wurden hier einige nicht mehr angezeigt. Weitere Details zum Update findet ihr in den Patchnotes.

No Man’s Sky Patch 2.14 Updatenotes

Fixed an issue that caused glyphs to be missing from the Portal input UI.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using the teleporter aboard the Space Anomaly.

Fixed an issue that caused 3D models shown on inventory page to be incorrectly offset.

Fixed a number of issues with the inventory sub menu UI.

Fixed a number of scaling issues with the Analysis Visor and Survey Device UIs.

Fixed an incorrect offset in compass distance labels.

Fixed the scaling of creature icons when using the Analysis Visor.

Fixed an incorrectly scaled UI element in the base power UI.

Fixed a scaling issue in the Journey Milestone black bar screen effect.

Fixed a rare issue that prevented players from seeing Quicksilver mission on the Nexus even when successfully connected to Discovery Services.

Fixed an issue where encrypted missions would always pick the same reward.

Quelle: Hello Games

Bildquelle: Hello Games