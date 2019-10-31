No Man’s Sky Patch 2.15 bringt neue Features

Der No Man’s Sky Patch 2.15 steht auf allen Plattformen zur Verfügung und hält neue Features für Spieler bereit. Zentrales Thema ist es, die Community zusammenzubringen und die Arbeit der Community sichtbarer zu machen.

No Man’s Sky Patch 2.15 bringt neue Wochenendmissionen ins Spiel. Diese bringt Erkunder auf einem Planeten zusammen und erzählt eine Geschichte. Im Verlauf der nächsten Monate soll diese über die Wochenendmissionen weitererzählt werden. Neue Missionen stehen von Freitagabend bis Montagmorgen zur Verfügung. Als Belohnung gibt es Quecksilber.

Mit „Featured Bases“ würdigen die Entwickler die Communityarbeit direkt im Spiel. Mit dem Space Anomalie Teleporter könnt ihr eine Reihe der besten Spielerbasen besuchen und so sehen, was andere Spieler erschaffen haben. Die Liste der Spielerbasen wechselt periodisch. Künftig möchte Hello Games weitere Basen von Spielern in die „Featured Bases“ aufnehmen.

Habt auch ihr etwas Sehenswertes im Spiel erschaffen, könnt ihr euer Werk mit den Entwicklern teilen. Gebt dafür eure Portalkoordinaten an, die Galaxie, euren Usernamen und die Plattform. Dafür könnt ihr zum Beispiel die Social Media Kanäle von Entwickler Hello Games verwenden.

NoMan's Sky Patch 2.15 Patchnotes NoMan's Sky Patch 2.15 Patchnotes 2.15 Patch Notes Added Featured Bases to the teleporter on the Space Anomaly. The list of featured bases will change periodically to highlight the best the base building community has to offer. The Featured Bases lists allows anyone aboard the Space Anomaly to easily visit and be inspired by other base creators. Bases featured in the list are protected to keep them as their architect intended.

Added a new series of story-based mission to the Nexus. These missions are available each weekend and will advance over the course of the coming months. These missions are highlighted when viewing the Nexus mission board and reward a large amount of Quicksilver. Missions will involve using a portal to travel to a unique destination. This destination is shared across the entire community.

Fixed an issue that caused galactic generation on PS4 to be out of sync with other platforms. This caused some system to vanish with the arrival of Beyond. These systems have been fully restored. As a result, however, some of the new and erroneously-created systems have been hidden on the galaxy map. These systems can still be visited via teleporter if bases have been established there.

Fixed a number of issues related to the display of base screenshots in the Space Anomaly Teleporter list.

Fixed an issue that caused reported bases to linger in the save-game of those who reported them.

Allowed bases to be reported via the Build Menu, for instances where the base computer is not locatable.

Added an autosave when handing in a mission on the Nexus.

Added a community goal progress tracker above the Quicksilver shop in the Space Anomaly.

Added a notification to clarify that your position is not saved while undertaking a multiplayer mission from the Nexus.

Added the name of the current galaxy to the Galactic Map.

Increased the stack size of Living Pearls.

Added an icon to Kelp Sacs that appears when scanned, similar to sodium and oxygen-rich plants.

Fixed an issue that caused long load times and poor performance around bases with complex power and wiring setups.

Fixed an issue that caused tagged markers not to clear when their object was used.

Fixed an issue that caused glitches in water rendering when entering the atmosphere.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck when performing a gesture while seated.

Fixed an issue where NPC ship pilots would get out of their ship and become stuck within its landing gear.

Fixed a number of issues that prevented switches being used when visiting other bases.

Fixed an issue where background missions can update and disrupt a Nexus mission.

Fixed an issue where Ares had the wrong head.

Fixed a crash in network replication.

Fixed a number of rendering crashes.

Fixed a crash that could occur when viewing discoveries.

