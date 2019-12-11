Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update bringt Fotomodus

Für das Spiel Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order steht seit heute ein neues Update zur Verfügung. Damit merzen die Entwickler Fehler im Spiel aus und knöpfen sich einige Kollisionsschwierigkeiten vor. Damit aber nicht genug. Spieler dürfen sich auch über ein neues Feature freuen. Die Entwickler erweitern das Spiel um einen Fotomodus. Dieser wird aktiviert, indem beide Sticks gedrückt werden. Das Spiel pausiert und ihr könnt in aller Ruhe Bilder anfertigen.

Der Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Fotomodus ermöglicht es euch die Kamera zu bewegen und mit Filtern zu arbeiten. Außerdem dürft ihr euren Motiven Effekte hinzufügen. Auch auf die Beleuchtung könnt ihr Einfluss nehmen, indem ihr ein sogenanntes Spotlight setzt. So könnt ihr zum Beispiel dunkle Areale im Spiel hervorheben.

Mit dem Update erfüllen die Entwickler den Spielern einen Wunsch und beseitigen häufig kritisierte Schwachstellen. Auch vor dem Update hat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order überzeugt. Im Review von Tim erfahrt ihr mehr über das Spiel.

Release Notes

New Features

Implemented a toggle that will allow you to remove a specific part of Cal’s lightsaber from within the customization menu.

A Photo Mode has been added and can be accessed from within the game by pressing L3 and R3 at the same time.

Bug Fixes

We’ve made a pass of the game in an effort to reduce the number of crashes you should encounter. The end result of this is now a more stable game.

Fixed collision issues across several planets in the game Collision within the caves and temple on Zeffo have been improved, reducing clipping issues and lowering the possibility of Cal becoming stuck.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause Cal to become stuck in a floating state below the train on Bracca.

We identified a few areas on Kashyyyk where Cal could fall out of the world, this will no longer happen.

We’ve fixed some collision on Dathomir, preventing Cal from falling through the ground.

Collision on Illum has also been improved, making sure that Cal doesn’t become stuck.

During a fight with the Second Sister, it was possible for her to get stuck in a door. She has been freed.

Bogano has had its collision improved, preventing Cal from becoming stuck on world geometry.

In some rare cases, Cal was floating while on Kashyyyk. He has since been grounded.

BD-1’s ability to slice panels was sometimes not working as intended, preventing you from progressing. This has been fixed and should no longer occur.

A mural scan on Bogano wasn’t working properly, this should now be fixed.

The train on Bracca could get stuck in a state where grates would fall off too early, preventing progress. We’ve fixed this so that Cal can continue climbing.

On rare occasions Bounty Hunters would stop hunting Cal, we’ve now re-enabled their trackers, so be careful.

For some players, BD-1 had gotten left behind on Bogano, preventing further progression. This should now be fixed.

The chest count on some planets was not working as intended, this has been fixed.

On rare occasions Greeze would refuse to open the ship doors and expose Cal to the sunlight on Dathomir. We’ve fixed this so that the story can continue.

Fixed an issue that prevented Holomap areas and gates from not working properly on Dathomir, Kashyyyk and Bogano.

An issue would sometimes occur that would cause the Holomap tutorial on Bogano to remain on-screen. This has been resolved and it should no longer occur.

An elevator on Zeffo could lead to Cal getting stuck in an infinite loop, our maintenance crews have fixed this particular elevator.

A dropship on Zeffo wasn’t showing up as intended, preventing the player from progressing further. We’ve ensured all landing zones are clear for arrival and this should no longer occur.

PC players were having issues selecting difficulty with the mouse, this should now be resolved.

We’ve fixed an issue where Cal could avoid enemies on Zeffo, to the extent that gameplay events wouldn’t trigger, halting progression to the story.

On rare occasions cinematics on Dathomir get stuck in an error state, preventing progress. This has been fixed.