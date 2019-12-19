Borderlands 3 Hotfix und DLC Launch

Gegen Mitternacht soll ein neuer Borderlands 3 Hotfix zur Verfügung stehen. Dieser konzentriert sich vor allem auf eine Reihe von Bugs, die die Community gemeldet hat. Nach dem Hotfix sollen die Geschichte sein. Außerdem wird das Matchmaking verbessert. Die Patchnotes zum Borderlands 3 Hotfix findet ihr unten.

Ab heute steht außerdem die erste kostenpflichtige Erweiterung zur Verfügung: Moxxis Überfall auf den Handsome Jackpot. Der DLC ist Teil vom Season Pass. Einzeln kann der Downloadinhalt für 14,99 Euro gekauft werden.

Derzeit werden einige Spieler aufgefordert, den DLC zu kaufen – obwohl sie ihn schon bezahlt haben. Der DLC wird derzeit noch ausgerollt und ist daher für einige Spieler erst in Kürze verfügbar, laut Entwickler Gearbox.

Aktuell verteilen die Entwickler außerdem regelmäßig SHiFT Codes, für weihnachtliche Skins. Ihr habt die Keys noch nicht eingelöst? Hier findet ihr die Codes und eine Anleitung, wie ihr sie nutzt.

Borderlands 3 Hotfix vom 19. Dezember Patchnotes

Matchmaking Improvements

We’ve made some changes to the backend to improve the matchmaking experience in Borderlands 3. We’ve also moved the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite matchmaking option in the Social panel forward. The Takedown matchmaking service now won’t transition players into the Takedown until a full party of four players have been found. We believe players would prefer matchmaking take a little longer in order to enter the Takedown with a full party. We’ll be monitoring this change and will adjust as necessary.

Hotfixes

Decreased the shields and armor on Maliwan Deathspheres in the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite

The recent patch improved the navigation of the Deathspheres in the Takedown. As a result, these enemies have become much more difficult to track and hit. To balance this change, we are lowering their armor and shield values.

Addressed a reported concern that Terror was sometimes not dropping his loot when re-running Agonizer 9000

Addressed a reported concern where loot could sometimes fall through the floor surrounding the Agonizer 9000

Addressed a perceived progression blocker where enemies would sometimes not spawn immediately for the objective “Kill Traitors” in the mission “Porta Prison”

Addressed a reported concern that Zane’s “Trick of the Light” skill was sometimes reporting lower bonus damage values in its description than what it was awarding

Addressed a reported concern that Moze’s “Desperate Measures” skill sometimes wasn’t awarding the damage bonus to Iron Bear’s Right Gun

Quelle: Gearbox Software

Bildquelle: Gearbox Software