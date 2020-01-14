Forza Horizon 4 Series 18 Updatenotes und Details

In wenigen Tagen startet in Forza Horizon 4 Series 18. Das entsprechende Update wird in Kürze ausgeliefert, ist zum aktuellen Zeitpunkt jedoch noch nicht verfügbar. Die Patchnotes findet ihr unten.

Mit dem Forza Horizon 4 Series 18 Update bekommt der Spielmodus Eliminator einige neue Fahrzeuge. Die Entwickler nennen es „The Eliminator Round 2 – The Horizon Heavyweights“. Tatsächlich sind die Neuzugänge echte Schwergewichte.

Besonders vielversprechend bei den Patchnotes ist der Punkt „Drastically improved loading times when booting into the game with all DLC installed“ unter PC. Aktuell haben viele Spieler der PC-Version enorme Schwierigkeiten, das Spiel zu starten. Die Beschreibung des Fixes lässt vermuten, dass dies in Verbindung mit der Installation sämtlicher DLCs verbunden ist. Tatsächlich haben wir dies privat selbst erlebt. Bei meinem Mann ist das Spiel seit Monaten kaum noch spielbar, da es oft auch nach minutenlangen Ladezeiten nicht startet. Wenn ihr davon ebenfalls betroffen seid, dürft ihr auf Besserung hoffen, sobald der Patch raus ist.

Mit Forza Horizon 4 Series 18 erwarten euch auch einige neue Fahrzeuge – darunter ein Toyota.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 18 Fahrzeuge

1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86)

2006 Hummer H1 Alpha Open Top

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Perfomante

1964 Porsche 356C Cabriolet Emory

Forza Horizon 4 Series 18 Update Patchnotes

Version Number:

PC: 1.383.263.1

Xbox: 1.383.319.0

NEW FEATURES

THE ELIMINATOR ROUND 2 – THE HORIZON HEAVYWEIGHTS

They’re big, they’re powerful, they’re the Horizon Heavyweights, joining the Eliminator for Round 2. We’ve added 9 new cars to The Eliminator, with one in each Level, from 2 to 10. The new cars will appear alongside other Car Drops in the world, so get to them before anyone else does. Remember, only the finish line matters!

HORIZON HEAVYWEIGHT CAR LIST:

Top Gear Track-Tor

Mercedes Benz Unimog

MINI X-Raid

HUMMER Open Top

Quartz Regalia D

M12S Warthog CST

Jeep Wrangler DD

Funco F9

Isha’s Offroad Taxi

SHOWCASE REMIX – TAXI FOR TAKEOFF

Isha’s Taxis takes on the Delta-Wing in this Series’ Showcase Remix. What happens when you put a jet up against a black cab with a Racing V12, and a terrifying power-weight ratio? We’re not entirely certain, but it’s sure to be spectacular!

SHOWCASE REMIX – MOTOCROSS PURPOSES

Buggies and bikes return, with dirt, jumps and ramps aplenty in this Showcase Remix.

CROSS-PLATFORM FIXES

Fixed an issue where the action bar was not appearing in freeroam over other players‘ cars

Improved loading time when loading into The Eliminator

Fixed an issue where traffic cars would not always appear in Co-Op Street Scene events

Improved the loading time when upgrading a car in The Eliminator

Increased the arena boundary audio

Fixed an issue where custom controller or keyboard settings wouldn’t allow a user to upgrade their car in The Eliminator

Fixed additional instances of players not being able to challenge others to Head-to-Head races in The Eliminator

Fixed an issue where the timeout bar in The Eliminator was misaligned when playing in certain languages

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be unable to open the pause menu or map after quitting and re-joining The Eliminator

Various stability and performance improvements

PC FIXES

Drastically improved loading times when booting into the game with all DLC installed

XBOX FIXES

No Xbox-specific fixes.

