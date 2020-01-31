Stardew Valley 1.4.4 für PC und Konsolen verfügbar

PC AND CONSOLE:

– Adjusted dropped item pickups so that they’re more responsive for clients in multiplayer and will “rubber band back” to their previous locations less frequently.

– Adjusted item collection code so that machines tucked in corners can be refilled without using cursor mode.

– Added Elliott’s 14-heart not properly working in non-English languages.

– Fixed a data entry issue that caused some fish ponds to use incorrect data.

– Fixed the Shrimp Enthusiast Shirt applying the wrong shirt artwork.

– Fixed a softlock when watching the 2nd Fall movie in a non-English languages.

– Fixed the cursor not appearing in the level up profession selector if the Controller Style Menus option is toggled off while using a controller.

– Unsuccessfully crafting an unstackable item while already holding an item on your cursor no longer grants you credit for crafting it.

– Fixed an issue where Garden Pots would consume seeds without planting them if they were planted from more than a tile away.

– Fixed the color selector sliders on the Farmhand creation screen having incorrect navigation on controller.

– Fixed the logic for fruit tree obstruction checking the wrong tile.

– Fixed the dagger swipe sound effect repeating an extra time in multiplayer if another player is in the same area.

– Krobus will no longer get jealous if you gift characters you’re dating after he moves in.

– Penny now leaves Garden Pots alone in her 14 heart event.