Forza Horizon 4 Series 19 Updatenotes und Details

Entwickler Playground Games hat die Forza Horizon 4 Series 19 Updatenotes zur Verfügung gestellt und Details zur nahenden Series verraten. Beachtet, dass das Update derzeit noch nicht zur Verfügung steht. Playground Games veröffentlicht die Patchnotes oft schon im Vorfeld, so wie auch dieses Mal. Das Update selbst dürfte erfahrungsgemäß erst am Mittwoch eintreffen.

Die Updatenotes findet ihr unten. Darüber hinaus gibt es dank dem heutigen Livestream weitere Details zu Forza Horizon 4 Series 19. Auf folgende Fahrzeuge dürft ihr euch freuen:

2019 LEGO Speed Champions Bugatti Chiron (nur für Besitzer des LEGO DLCs)

2010 Lexus LFA

2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

1994 Ford Supervan 3

1984 Rover SD1 Vitesse

Den Ford und Rover wird es im Rahmen eines saisonalen Events geben. Beide sollten also relativ einfach zu bekommen sein. Den Lexus und den Vulcan gibt es via Festival Spielliste für zwei 50 % Meilensteine.

Mit Series 19 kommen außerdem zwei neue Showcase Remixe und universelle Share Codes. Aktuell gibt es die nur für Blaupausen. Künftig könnt ihr auch via Code Tunings, Designs und Fotos teilen. Zudem könnt ihr künftig die letzten 15 gespielten Blaupausen noch einmal besuchen und so einfach wiederfinden. Dafür führen die Entwickler eine Historie ein. Die könnt ihr auch nutzen, um Events zu teilen.

Im Verbindung mit dem Stream gab es heute im #Forzathon Shop einen Sale. Für kurze Zeit gab es den Hot Wheels Twin Mill, den Volkswagen #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle und den Ford Focus RS Preorder Car sehr günstig. Diese Aktion wird an Valentinstag – 14. Februar – noch einmal wiederholt. Solltet ihr die Aktion verpasst haben, erhaltet ihr also eine zweite Chance.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 19 Updatenotes

Version Number:

PC: 1.393.315.2

Xbox: 1.393.367.0

NEW FEATURES

THE ELIMINATOR ROUND 3 – PATROL & PURSUIT

For Round 3 of the Eliminator, we’ve added a selection of cars that specialise in chasing down their prey. All vehicles in this update are fitted with patrol lights, and some have extensive upgrades to give you the edge!

CAR LIST

Level 2: 1959 Jaguar Mk II 3.8

Level 2: 1966 Hillman Imp

Level 3: 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor

Level 3: 1996 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport

Level 4: 2014 Volkswagen Golf R

Level 6: 2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

Level 7: 2015 Audi RS 6 Avant

Level 7: 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C

Level 8: 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

Level 9: 2016 BMW M4 GTS

Level 9: 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Level 9: 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV

Level 10: 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

2019 LEGO SPEED CHAMPIONS BUGATTI CHIRON

The LEGO Chiron comes to LEGO Valley! Owners of the LEGO Speed Champions expansion pack can get this car at no additional cost by winning it from a new Event that appears in the north-east of the map, once you’ve unlocked the Master Builder’s House. There’s also a new Seasonal Championship appearing in Autumn featuring all of the LEGO Speed Champions cars – a perfect opportunity to try out your new wheels!

If you don’t own the LEGO Speed Champions expansion, you still have a chance to try this car for free, as it is also featured in the Series 19 Monthly Rivals Event.

UNIVERSAL SHARE CODES

Share Codes have been extended to Liveries, Tuning Setups and Photos. Like with Event Blueprints, you can click the Right Thumbstick when browsing UGC content to view its Share Code, and input codes when searching for a specific piece of content.

EVENT BLUEPRINT HISTORY

You can now easily revisit the last 15 Event Blueprints you played. Visit the Creative Hub tab in the Pause Menu, click the Blueprint Events tile, and head over to the new “My History” tab. From here you could replay, like or share Events you enjoyed. The My History tab is also available when browsing Custom Events at an Event’s starting location.

SHOWCASE REMIX – PILLAR OF AUTUMN

A new remix of our Halo Showcase Experience, this time challenging you to drive the Warthog in an autumnal rainstorm. Have you got what it takes to outrun the Covenant once more, Chief? As per usual, you must have completed the regular showcase before the remixed version is unlocked.

SHOWCASE REMIX – COMMUTER BLUES

A returning remix of The Flying Scotsman Showcase, featuring the 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo facing off against the legendary steam locomotive in spring. Complete the regular version of the Showcase first to unlock this remixed version.

CROSS PLATFORM FIXES

Fixed the Achievements Heads Up, and Pacifist not unlocking. Players will need to re-meet the criteria in order to get them to unlock.

Fixed an issue with player houses disappearing after having been unlocked and purchased

Fixed an issue where the first line of a subtitle would display again if multiple lines of dialogue were being played

Fixed an issue where players using metric settings were unable to get 3 stars on a chapter in the British Racing Green story

We now show the level of your current car in whilst in a Head-to-Head race in The Eliminator

Various Stability Improvements

Quellen: Reddit, Forzamotorsport.net

Bildquelle: Playground Games