Forza Horizon 4 Series 20 Details und Updatenotes

Forza Horizon 4 Series 20 steht vor der Tür. Aktuell läuft die letzte Saison von Series 19. Am Donnerstag starten wir in die neue Serie. Diese beschert den Spielern unter anderem eine neue Story und frische Erfolge.

Mit Forza Horizon 4 Series 20 kommt die Story „Express Delivery“ ins Spiel. Ebenfalls neu ist das „Accessibility Menu“. Übersetzt bedeutet dies so viel wie Zugänglichkeitsmenü. Über den Titelbildschirm oder die Kachel Einstellungen könnt ihr es aufrufen. Ihr findet dort einige untertitelbezogene Einstellungen, den Modus „Farbenblind“ und den Modus „Hoher Kontrast“. Neu hinzu kommt außerdem eine Option die sich „Subtitle Keyword Highlighting“ nennt. Damit sollten Schlüsselwörter in Untertiteln hervorgehoben werden, um Personen zu helfen, die Schwierigkeiten haben diese schnell zu lesen. Kartenfilter Icons sollen euch einfacher zu den gesuchten Eventtypen führen.

Weitere Details zu den neuen Inhalten findet ihr in den untenstehenden Patchnotes. Ihr dürft euch außerdem auf folgende Fahrzeuge freuen:

1969 Toyota 2000GT (Spielliste Winter 50 %)

1933 Napier Napier-Railton (saisonales Event)

2019 McLaren Speedtail (Spielliste Sommer 50 %)

Forza Horizon 4 Series 20 Updatenotes

Version Number:

PC: 1.401.912.2

1.401.912.2 Xbox: 1.401.914.0

NEW FEATURES

NEW BUSINESS – EXPRESS DELIVERY

Welcome to Express Delivery, the Horizon Festival’s brand-new ultra-fast delivery service! Gutsy entrepreneur and man-about-town Billy Stoakes has all he needs to get his Edinburgh-business off the ground. Everything, that is, except a Horizon driver to handle the more… sensitive tasks. This new, 9-chapter Horizon Business will allow you to unlock the very professional-looking Delivery Outfit.

ACCESSIBILITY MENU

Introducing the Accessibility Menu, accessible via the Title Screen or the Settings tile of the Pause Menu. Colorblind and High Contrast modes will reside here, alongside all subtitle-related settings. We’ve also added the following Accessibility features:

Subtitle Keyword Highlighting – We’ve added an option for bolding keywords in all subtitles! This option is intended to assist anyone who has trouble reading our subtitles quickly.

Map Filter Icons – The Map Filter list is now adorned with icons to help guide players to the Event Types they’re looking for. They are also quite pretty.

NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

This update includes 8 new Achievements related to the Express Delivery Story, Upgrade Heroes Story, and the recently-added LEGO Speed Champions Bugatti Chiron.

SHOWCASE REMIX – RIDE TO ANYWHERE

This newest Remix pits Isha’s very own Austin Taxi against the Behemoth! It’s transportation giant versus inflatable giant, through the snowy hills of Glen Rannoch.

SHOWCASE REMIX – SUPERFAST vs. SUPERSONIC

The returning Showcase Remix ‘Supersonic vs Superfast’ features the Horizon Delta-Wing and the Ferrari 812 Superfast. Complete the original Delta-Wing Showcase in order to unlock this Remix.

CROSS-PLATFORM FIXES

Improved the search functionality for UGC Blueprints. Players can now search by Lap Count.

Improved the appearance of text in High Contrast Mode, by removing drop shadow on completed elements

Changed the distance to destination in The Eliminator to be as the crow flies, rather than following the road network

Reduced the chance of a Head-to-Head in The Eliminator ending up outside of the Arena wall

Fixed an issue where players using Manual with Clutch controller settings were stalling at race start

Added Police front bumper to ’96 Chevy Impala SS.

Improved wiper animation for Lexus LFA

PC FIXES

No PC-specific fixes.

XBOX FIXES

No Xbox-specific fixes.

Das Update steht nocht nicht zur Verfügung.

