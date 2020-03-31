Dead or Alive 6 Finaler DLC erscheint diesen Monat

Koei Tecmo und Team Ninja haben sich mit einer Mitteilung an die Dead or Alive 6 Spieler gewendet. Darin heißt es, Mitte April soll Version 1.22 verfügbar sein. Diese bringt die DLCs „Revival“ High Society Kostüme und „Revival“ Schuluniformen. Enthalten sind darüber hinaus Bugfixes. Außerdem soll am 16. April „1 Premium Ticket“ erscheinen.

Mit Dead or Alive 1.22 erscheint der finale DLC für das Fighting Game. Nach über einem Jahr mit Updates und neuen Inhalten ist Schluss mit Erweiterungen. Aktuelle Features wie Onlinekämpfe, Rankings und der Store sind natürlich auch darüber hinaus noch verfügbar.

Für die PlayStation 4 steht übrigens nun Version 1.21a zur Verfügung. Folgend findet ihr die Patchnotes.

Dead or Alive 6 Version 1.21a (PS4) Updatenotes:

– The hair color change system underwent a large-scale revision: hair color change can be now unlocked on permanent basis for any hairstyle that features it, and includes all available colors.

(E.g., if you purchase Hair Color Change for Marie Rose’s „Long“ hairstyle, you will unlock all 16 hair colors for this hairstyle.)

– All Premium Tickets that were used to purchase hair colors prior to this update have been refunded.

(E.g., if you have used 5 Tickets to purchase hair colors on v1.20 and v1.21, you will receive 5 Premium Tickets when you apply the v1.21a update.)

– As a result of the large-scale revision of the hair color change system, all hair color settings have been reset to default.

– The number of Premium Tickets that can be purchased has been limited to the maximum number of items that can be exchanged for Premium Tickets.

– Added the information display that shows the number of remaining available costumes and hair colors that can be exchanged for Premium Tickets.

– Added the information display that shows the maximum number of Premium Tickets required to unlock all available costumes and hair colors.

Quelle: Koei Tecmo, Dead or Alive Website

Bildquelle: Koei Tecmo