 tt:
Startseite » News » Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle verfügbar
Humble Bundle

Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle verfügbar

totallygamergirl 1. April 2020 News Schreib was dazu

Seit Jahren bietet Humble Bundle Spielebundles und mehr an und unterstützt damit gute Zwecke. Aktuell bekommt ihr das Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle ab 28 Euro. 100 Prozent der Einnahmen gehen an wohltätige Zwecke. Humble Bundle unterstützt damit Organisationen im Kampf gegen COVID-19. Mit dem Geld wird zum Beispiel Personal im Gesundheitswesen mit wichtiger Schutzausrüstung ausgestattet.

Was habt ihr davon? Ihr dürft euch auf über 40 Spiele freuen:

  • Into The Breach
  • Undertale
  • Hollow Knight
  • Wizard of Legend
  • Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  • The Witness
  • SUPERHOT
  • Tilt Brush
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Sniper Elite 3
  • This is the Police
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 2
  • Stick Fight: The Game
  • Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons
  • Party Hard
  • Worms Revolution
  • Europa Universalis IV
  • Tropico 4
  • GNOG
  • Broken Age
  • Brütal Legend
  • Psychonauts
  • Double Fine Adventure
  • PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2
  • Pikuniku
  • World of Goo
  • Super Hexagon
  • VVVVVV
  • Hacknet
  • A Mortician’s Tale
  • A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build
  • Magicka
  • Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
  • Agents of Mayhem
  • DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
  • Speed Brawl
  • HIVESWAP: Act 1
  • Alien Spidy
  • Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
  • LostWinds
  • Zombotron

On top gibt es einige Bücher und den Music Maker EDM Edition. Die Bücher sind DRM-frei. Die Spiele könnt ihr bei Steam einlösen und spielen. Das Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle könnt ihr euch hier holen.

Quelle: Humble Bundle

Bildquelle: Humble Bundle

Tags

Schreibe etwas dazu!

avatar
2000
  Kommentare Abonnieren  
Benachrichtige mich zu:
Kontakt | Datenschutz | Impressum
Copyright © 2020 totallygamergirl Alle Rechte vorbehalten.