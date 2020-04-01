Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle verfügbar

Seit Jahren bietet Humble Bundle Spielebundles und mehr an und unterstützt damit gute Zwecke. Aktuell bekommt ihr das Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle ab 28 Euro. 100 Prozent der Einnahmen gehen an wohltätige Zwecke. Humble Bundle unterstützt damit Organisationen im Kampf gegen COVID-19. Mit dem Geld wird zum Beispiel Personal im Gesundheitswesen mit wichtiger Schutzausrüstung ausgestattet.
Was habt ihr davon? Ihr dürft euch auf über 40 Spiele freuen:
- Into The Breach
- Undertale
- Hollow Knight
- Wizard of Legend
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- The Witness
- SUPERHOT
- Tilt Brush
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Killing Floor 2
- Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Sniper Elite 3
- This is the Police
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons
- Party Hard
- Worms Revolution
- Europa Universalis IV
- Tropico 4
- GNOG
- Broken Age
- Brütal Legend
- Psychonauts
- Double Fine Adventure
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2
- Pikuniku
- World of Goo
- Super Hexagon
- VVVVVV
- Hacknet
- A Mortician’s Tale
- A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build
- Magicka
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- Agents of Mayhem
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
- Speed Brawl
- HIVESWAP: Act 1
- Alien Spidy
- Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
- LostWinds
- Zombotron
On top gibt es einige Bücher und den Music Maker EDM Edition. Die Bücher sind DRM-frei. Die Spiele könnt ihr bei Steam einlösen und spielen. Das Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle könnt ihr euch hier holen.
Quelle: Humble Bundle
Bildquelle: Humble Bundle
