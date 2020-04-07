Die Forza Horizon 4 Series 21 Patchnotes sind da. Das Update selbst ist aktuell noch nicht verfügbar. Mit der Forza Horizon 4 Series 21 kehrt ein Feature aus dem Vorgänger zurück: Horizon Promo. Dieses mal könnt ihr nicht nur einige Credits verdienen, sondern auch zwei neue Autos.

Was ist Horizon Promo? Ihr schaltet es mit dem Kauf des Sunflower Meadows Haus frei. Gehört euch die Immobilie bereits, ist das Feature direkt für euch freigeschaltet. Euer Ziel ist es, möglichst viele verschiedene Autos zu fotografieren. Bei 100 verschiedenen fotografierten Fahrzeugen erhaltet ihr den 2018 Ferrari Portofino. Bei 200 gibt es den 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 by Gunther Werks als Belohnung.

Über eure Autosammlung könnt ihr euren Fortschritt verfolgen. Sollten die Entwickler via Updates neue Fahrzeuge ins Spiel bringen, sind diese ebenfalls für Horizon Promo verfügbar.

Mit dem Forza Horizon 4 Series 21 Update kommen zudem weitere Autos ins Spiel. Insgesamt umfasst das Update die folgenden Fahrzeuge:

2018 Ferrari Portofino

2007 Formula Drift #117 599 GTB Fiorano

2018 Merceds-AMG E 63 S

1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 by Gunther Werks

2013 Formula Drift #777 Chevrolet Corvette

1992 Toyota Supra 2.0 GT Twin Turbo

Corvette und Mercedes gibt es über die Festival-Spielliste. Den Toyota und den Formula Drift Fiorano erhaltet ihr über saisonale Events.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 21 Patchnotes

Version Number:

Xbox: 1.409.350.0

1.409.350.0 PC: 1.409.350.2

NEW FEATURES

HORIZON PROMO

Horizon Promo returns by popular demand in Series 21 for Forza Horizon 4. Buy the Sunflower Meadows house in Ambleside to unlock Horizon Promo and photograph your way to exclusive cars and other rewards! If you’ve already bought this house, you’ll find Horizon Promo already unlocked and ready to go!

Two new cars are part of the newly-added Horizon Promo Influence thread:

The 2018 Ferrari Portofino, unlocked at level 6, for photographing 100 unique cars.

The 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 by Gunther Werks, unlocked at level 11, for photographing 200 unique cars.

The Car Collection has been updated to include Horizon Promo, and given a makeover, allowing you to track how many of your cars you have photographed, and which you still need to collect. As more cars are added to the game, they will be become available to photograph too, so keep an eye on your car collection!

ELIMINATOR

The following have been removed from Eliminator thanks to your votes. There will be no more wins for this brave list of cars:

Level 2: Hillman Imp

Level 3: Unimog

Level 4: Mercedes G 63 6×6

Level 5: Hummer H1 Alpha Open Top

Level 6: Bentley Bentayga

Level 7: Bentley Continental

Level 8: Ford M-Sport Fiesta RS

Level 9: Funco Motorsports F9

Level 10: Isha’s Taxi

SHOWCASE REMIX – NINE & THREE QUARTERS

It’s your chance to race a Ford Anglia against the Flying Scotsman once again. Even though it can’t actually fly, you’ll still need to get in some good jumps and jostle with the iconic train on a run in toward Edinburgh!

SHOWCASE REMIX – FOREST SPRITE

What happens when you cram a turbocharged inline-4 motorbike engine into a tiny car, and tune it to go really fast off-road? Find out in this returning Showcase Remix, featuring the 1958 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk1 versus the Horizon Motocross Team in autumn.

SHOWCASE REMIX – ASSAULT ON THE CONTROL ROOM

Our remix of the Halo Experience Showcase returns! Don’t miss this opportunity to re-run the UNSC Fleetcom training exercise in winter, as it counts towards your Star Card progress as a Racing Superstar!

SHOWCASE REMIX – NIGHT FLIGHT

Relive those 80s synth vibes by racing a jet-black plane, in a jet-black Lamborghini on a warm summer’s night! Be sure to complete the regular version of The Delta-Wing Showcase first to unlock the remix, and make progress towards your Showman Star Card.

CROSS-PLATFORM FIXES

Extended the time information is visible in The Eliminator’s elimination feed

Fixed an issue where the VIP Reward pop-up would be displayed for some users every time the game is started

Fixed an issue where the engine audio of the Napier Railton was much louder in 4th gear

Removed unnecessary lights on the dashboard of 2015 Volvo V60 Polestar in cockpit cam

Fixed the visibly bouncing Car hood on the 2005 Honda NSX-R when in hood cam

Fixed the visibly bouncing Car hood on the 1995 Ferrari F50 when in cockpit cam

Fixed an issue with the „Performante“ logo disappearing from the door of the 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante when opening them of viewing the car in explode mode

Fixed an issue where the air vent from an aftermarker hood would float in explode mode when viewing the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500

Forza Horizon 4 Series 21 startet diese Woche Donnerstag.

Quellen: Playground Games, Reddit

Bildquelle: Eigener Screenshot aus Forza Horizon 4