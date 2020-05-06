Forza Horizon 4 Series 22 Patchnotes, Update verfügbar

Die Forza Horizon 4 Series 22 Patchnotes sind da und auch das Update selbst ist inzwischen eingetroffen. Sollte es bei euch noch nicht installiert sein, könnt ihr im Microsoft Store die Funktion „Updates abrufen“ verwenden und das Update damit selbst anstoßen.

Mit dem Update kommen sechs neue Fahrzeuge ins Spiel, die ihr in Series 22 erspielen könnt. Beachtet, dass das Update zwar bereits verfügbar ist, Series 22 selbst aber nicht. Aktuell läuft noch die Serie 21, die am Donnerstagnachmittag ihr Ende findet.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 22 Fahrzeuge

Ford Racing Puma

Mitsubishi Starion

Nissan Pulsar GTI-R

Peugeot 205 Rallye

Toyota ST185 Celica GT-Four

Toyota ST205 Celica GT-Four

Neben den neuen Autos bringt das Update ein neues Feature für die Horizon Promo – die sogenannten Quickshots. Der Fotomodus hat nun einen praktischen „Horizon-Prom“ Button (RB mit Controller, P mit Tastatur), mit dem ihr deutlich schneller Aufnahmen machen könnt. Normalerweise dauern diese immer etwas, da ein Bild erst entwickelt wird. Dies entfällt. Ihr könnt via Quickshot allerdings keine Effekte verwenden. Möchte ihr diese nutzen, müsst ihr wie gewohnt eure Aufnahmen anfertigen.

Neu im Spiel sind auch zwei Showcase Remixe, die im Laufe von Series 22 erstmalig verfügbar sein werden. „Pillar of Autumn“ und „Taxi for Takeoff“ sind die neuen Showcase Remix Events.

On top kommen einige Bugfixes.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 22 Patchnotes

Version Number:

Xbox: 1.415.400.0

1.415.400.0 PC: 1.410.400.2

NEW FEATURES

HORIZON PROMO QUICKSHOT

Photo Mode now has a new ‘Promo Quickshot’ button, which allows you to add cars to your promo collection much faster. Press RB to quickly add new cars to your promo collection, without having to wait for the photo processing time. Note – this option is not available when using Effects Mode within Photo Mode.

SHOWCASE REMIX – PILLAR OF AUTUMN

A new remix of our Halo Showcase Experience, this time challenging you to drive the Warthog in an autumnal rainstorm. Have you got what it takes to outrun the Covenant once more, Chief? As per usual, you must have completed the regular showcase before the remixed version is unlocked.

SHOWCASE REMIX – TAXI FOR TAKEOFF

Isha’s Taxis takes on the Delta-Wing in this Series’ Showcase Remix. What happens when you put a jet up against a black cab with a Racing V12, and a terrifying power-weight ratio? We’re not entirely certain, but it’s sure to be spectacular!

CROSS-PLATFORM FIXES

Fixed an Issue with players being unable switch Star Card flairs

Fixed an issue with Forzathon Points being displayed incorrectly in Russian

Fixed an issue with Tool Tip options disappearing when browsing liveries in the Creative Hub

Fixed an issue with the 2005 Honda NSX-R which caused parts of the hood to clip through the dashboard in cockpit view

Fixed an issue with the 2007 Formula Drift #117 599 GTB Fiorano where wheel screws were not being painted correctly

Various stability improvements

