Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sommer-Update ist da, Patchnotes

Das erste Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sommer-Update ist verfügbar. Das kostenlose Update bringt einige neue Features mit sich. Im Meer könnt ihr nun schwimmen und tauchen. Dabei lassen sich entsprechende Kreaturen fangen, die ihr dem Museum stiften könnt.
Auf eurer Insel begegnen euch nun zudem neue Charaktere, die diese besuchen. Nook Shooping bietet neue saisonale Objekte an und Nook Meilen können für neue Gegenstände eingelöst werden.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sommer-Update Ver 1.3.0 Patchnotes
- General Updates
- Players can now wear a wet suit and go diving in the ocean.
- Players can now catch sea creatures while diving, which they can then donate to the museum.
- Players can now encounter new visiting characters somewhere on the island.
- Nook Miles can now be traded for new items.
- New seasonal items have been added to the Nook Shopping catalog, available for limited time only.
- Fixed the following issues:
- The names of several fish have been fixed in Korean and Simplified Chinese.
- Addressed issues to further ensure an enjo
Das Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sommer-Update ist erst der Anfang. Anfang August folgt ein weiteres Sommer-Update, welches ebenfalls neue Inhalte bringen wird.
Quelle: Nintendo
Bildquelle: Nintendo