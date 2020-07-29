Forza Horizon 4 Series 25 Update ist live, Willkommenspaket

Das Forza Horizon 4 Series 25 Update steht zur Verfügung. Die Series selbst ist noch nicht aktiv. Derzeit befinden wir uns noch in Series 24, die morgen Nachmittag endet. Im Fokus von Series 25 steht die Marke Holden. Drei neue Fahrzeuge sind angekündigt:

Holden VL Commodore Group A SV (erhalt über eine saisonale Meisterschaft, Herbst)

HSV GTS (erhalt über eine saisonale Meisterschaft, Sommer)

HSV GTSR (erhalt via Festival-Spielliste, Frühling, 50 %)

Holden ist eine australische Automarke. HSV gehört zu Holden und steht für „Holden Special Vehicles“. Dabei handelt es sich um Fahrzeuge, deren Leistung verglichen zum Holden-Modell erhöht ist.

Das Forza Horizon 4 Series 25 Update hat zudem einige neue Showcase-Remixes an Bord. Mit „Quaint Village Rush“, „Freight Expectations: Round 2“, „Ride to Anywhere“ und „Communter Blues“ erwarten uns gleich vier Schaurennen.

Last but not least hat Playground Games das „Forza Horizon 4 Welcome Pack“ geschnürt. Dieses beinhaltet folgende Fahrzeuge:

Dazu gibt es das Spielerhaus Sunflower Meadows. Das Pack erhaltet ihr kostenlos, wenn ihr die Ultimate Edition oder das Ultimate Add-ons Bundle gekauft habt. Ansonsten könnt ihr den DLC für 2,99 Euro im Microsoft Store kaufen. Wer ein Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abo hat zahlt 2,69 Euro. Hier könnt ihr euch den Downloadinhalt holen. Laut Beschreibung bietet das Willkommenspaket bereits getunte Autos. Ihr müsst die Fahrzeuge im Spiel nicht mehr mit Credits kaufen, sondern könnt diese wie alle anderen DLC-Fahrzeuge auch gratis abholen.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 25 Updatenotes

Version Number:

Xbox: 1.428.211.0

1.428.211.0 PC: 1.428.211.2

NEW FEATURES

Forza Horizon 4 Welcome Pack

Kickstart your Horizon Life with the Forza Horizon 4 Welcome Pack DLC!

The Forza Horizon 4 Welcome Pack comes with 8 stunning, pre-tuned cars and a picturesque British House. Included with this pack are specially pre-tuned Welcome Pack editions of:

1996 Ferrari F50 GT

2017 Ford GT

1960 Porsche 718 RS 60

2016 Hoonigan Gymkhana 9 Ford Focus RS RX

1993 Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck

2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4

2016 Subaru #199 WRX STI VT15R Rally Car

1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade

Also included is the Sunflower Meadows Player House.

This pack is included with both the Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition and Ultimate Add-ons Bundle. If you already own the Ultimate Edition, you will need to download it separately.

Showcase Remix – Quaint Village Rush

The iconic Centenario has seen its fair share of action here at Horizon – but it all started back in Australia. We thought – why not recreate some of that Surfers Paradise magic right here at Horizon UK? Check out this summer’s Showcase Remix and go show the Delta Wing who’s really boss!

Showcase Remix – Freight Expectations: Round 2

We got a phone call from the train driver from Horizon Australia – says she wants a rematch after we beat her with the Chevy. Fancy the honours of showing us all why the Camaro reigns supreme? We flew her over just for this…so please say yes.

Showcase Remix – Ride to Anywhere

This Showcase Remix pits Isha’s very own Austin Taxi against the Behemoth! It’s transportation giant versus inflatable giant, through the snowy hills of Glen Rannoch.

Showcase Remix – Commuter Blues

A new remix of The Flying Scotsman Showcase, this time featuring the new and exclusive 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo facing off against the legendary steam locomotive in spring. Complete the regular version of the Showcase first to unlock this remixed version.

Cross Platform Fixes

Removed the “Launch Mixer” tile from the pause menu.

PC-Specific Fixes

Fixed a crash associated with AMD Renoir Hardware

Quelle: Forzamotorsport.net

Bildquelle: Microsoft