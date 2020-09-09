Minecraft Dungeons Creeping Winter DLC und neues Update

Der Minecraft Dungeons Creeping Winter DLC ist da. Die zweite Erweiterung bringt drei neue Missionen, in denen ihr es mit neuen Gegnern wie dem Illusioner und Iceologer aufnehmt. Neue Rüstungen, Waffen, Artefakte und zwei Skins für den Spieler sind ebenfalls Teil des DLCs.

Mit dem Minecraft Dungeons Creeping Winter DLC wurde auch ein neuer Patch zur Verfügung gestellt. Dieser bringt einige frische Inhalte. Diese stehen auch Spielern zur Verfügung, die nur das Hauptspiel haben.

In Minecraft Dungeons stehen nun tägliche Herausforderungen zur Verfügung. Außerdem gibt es neue Händler im Camp. Die vorhandenen wurden überarbeitet. Items könnt ihr im Mehrspielermodus nun verschicken. Damit reagieren die Entwickler auf Kritik. Einige Quality of Life Features sorgen für eine bessere Orientierung. Details findet ihr in den Patchnotes, die unten folgen.

Minecraft Dungeons Creeping Winter Launch Trailer

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.

Mehr erfahren Video laden YouTube immer entsperren

Minecraft Dungeons Creeping Winter Update Patchnotes

1.4.3.0 – September 8, 2020

Creeping Winter is upon us and spreading across all Minecraft Dungeons platforms! There are plenty of things to do on your quest to take down the Wretched Wraith, in addition to a new free update with Daily Trials and new camp merchants. As always, the team has been hard at work on gameplay balancing and a wealth of bug fixes.

This update has a few different version numbers depending on the platform you’re playing on. But don’t fret! They’re the same versions with the same features, changes, and fixes outlined below as long as you’re running version 1.4.X.X.

Thanks for playing and be sure to report any bugs you encounter to bugs.mojang.com. If you’re looking to join a community of like-minded players, hit up the Minecraft Dungeons Discord server at discord.gg/MinecraftDungeons. Happy dungeon crawling!

Creeping Winter DLC:

A creeping winter is slowly taking over everything it touches, and the source of its chilling power is a powerful creature known as the Wretched Wraith

Take on three new missions and face new enemies such as the Illusioner and Iceologer

As you hunt down the source of corruption, you’ll discover new armor, weapons, and artifacts below the snow and sleet

Two new player skins and the Arctic Fox pet

New Features – Free For All Players:

Daily Trials – New challenges every day that make wild changes to the game mechanics which provide difficult, experimental, or fun challenges for you to overcome and earn powerful rewards. There are four new pieces of gear to earn, exclusive to Daily Trials! Learn more at the Daily Trials FAQ.

New camp merchants to rescue during missions, such as the Blacksmith to upgrade gear and the Gift Wrapper to gift items to other players

New weapons and armor exclusive to Daily Trials, as well as two new artifacts and six new enchantments spread across the game. Buzz into combat using new tools such as the Beenest, the Beenest Armor, and the Tumblebee enchantment!

Changes:

Added a Map Legend, showing new rewards, secret locations, and captured merchants

New achievements and trophies to unlock for Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter

After losing a life, players are now given a bundle of arrows if their they had less than one full bundle

The host of an online game can now toggle Private Game so friends can’t join unless they’re invited

Balance Changes Shortbow / Longbow / Bow: Increased ammo 50% Cutlass: Changed attack combo from 4 to 2 attacks Pickaxe: Changed attack combo to 1 attack Daggers: Increased dagger attack range by 25%

Battlestaff now drops in Lower Temple

Light Feather now triggers all rolling enchantments

All Platform Fixes:

Cr ashes / Performance Fixed several crashes that occurred during gameplay across all platforms Fixed the game freezing after activating Flaming Quiver, Fireworks Arrow, and Torment Quiver at the same time on Nintendo Switch



General Made dozens of improvements and fixes to Text-to-Speech throughout the game Fixed players getting disconnected from a session if the host experienced low FPS during the loading screen



Gameplay The Corrupted Cauldron can no longer be insta-killed Fixed players having no arrows and health potion not working if getting disconnected from a game during load screen, then reconnecting Using soul related items while wearing soul related gear no longer results in the player getting propelled into the air (MCD-1810) Fixes to inventory salvage issues Fall damage has changed to percentage of health, regardless of armor worn



Graphical Fixed the gates flickering when down on Overgrown Temple Fixed the ending cinematic becoming choppy during online multiplayer



Audio Updated lobby chest close sound to better fit close action Fixed missing sound when pressing the last button in the puzzle on Dingy Jungle Fixed background music randomly stopping on Lower Temple Redstone Golem mines no longer produce sound when Master Volume is set to 0% Fixed cinematic voiceover language not changing after the system’s preferred language is changed Fixed menu sound effects not playing when selecting Threat Level VII



User Interface Fixed the controller disconnect prompt not disappearing after reconnecting a controller (MCD-1584) Fixed the door at the end of Dingy Jungle prompting „Travel“ instead of „Exit“ Fixed a rare issue that showed an incorrect ‚P0‘ indicator on the Mission Select screen in local multiplayer, causing input issues Fixed the white background appearing briefly during rewards screen after opening the chest Panda Plateau now shows the proper loading screen for hidden missions Added a spinning icon animation to the Microsoft account sign in screen Altered the teleport menu so it will close if a button is pressed that isn’t bound to a specific target player



Xbox One Fixes:

Improved title stability after being disconnected from Xbox Live

Fixed a crash that occurred when the active profile signed out during the mission victory countdown screen

Fixed a crash that occurred when signing out of the active profile whilst viewing the Mission Select screen at the camp

After resuming from a suspended state on the Start Screen, the title no longer erroneously displays a ‚User signed out‘ message

Fixed players being unable to accept friends’ invitations after resuming the game from suspension while it was launched and suspended in offline mode

Fixed the game crashing when leaving a game session using a secondary profile after first disconnecting and reconnecting the controller

Nintendo Switch Fixes:

Fixed a crash when pressing the Available now button for Jungle Awakens with guest controller

Fixed news not appearing if not logged into a Microsoft account

PlayStation 4 Fixes:

Fixed players invited to an online session by someone other than the host not receiving the invite

Quelle: Minecraft.net (abgerufen am 09.09.2020, 15:36 Uhr)

Bildquelle: Mojang