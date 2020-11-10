AOC und Porsche Design präsentieren den Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27

Screen

Resolution: 2560×1440

Refresh rate: 240Hz

HDR: Vesa Certified DisplayHDR™ 400

Screen size (inch): 27 inch

Screen size (cm): 68.6 cm

Flat / Curved: Curved

Backlight: WLED

Panel Type: VA

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Display Colours: 16.7 Million

Panel Colour in Bits: 8

sRGB Coverage (%): 119

Adobe RGB Coverage (%): 89

NTSC coverage (%): 85 %

Scanning Frequency: HDMI2.0: 30k-230kHz (H) DP1.4: 30k-360kHz (H) // HDMI2.0:48-144Hz

(V) DP1.4:48-240HZ(V)

Response Time: (MPRT) 0.5 ms

Contrast (static): 2500:1

Contrast (dynamic): 80M:1

Brightness (typical): 550 cd/m²

Viewing angle (CR10): 178/178 º

OSD languages: EN, FR , ES, PT, DE, IT, NL, SE, FI, PL ,CZ, RU, KR, CN (T), CN (S), JP

Exterior

Monitor colour: Black

Bezel Type: Borderless

Removable Stand :✔

Ergonomics

Tilt: 4° ±1° ~ 21.5° ±1.5° °

Swivel: 15° ±2° ~ 15° ±2° °

Height Adjust Amount: 150mm

Multimedia

Audio Input: Microphone in

Built-in Speakers: 5 W x 2

Audio output: Headphone out (3,5mm)

Microphone: ✔

Connectivity and Multimedia

Signal Input: HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 2

USB input: USB 3.2(Gen1) x2

USB Hub: ✔

USB out ports: 4

USB fast charge: ✔

What’s in the Box?

HDMI cable: 1,8 m

Displayport Cable: 1,8 m

Power / Environmental

Powersupply: External

Powersource: 100 – 240V 50/60Hz

PowerConsumption On (Energystar): 52 watt

PowerConsumption Standby (Energystar): 0.5 watt

PowerConsumption Off (Energystar): 0.3 watt

EnergyClass: C

Warranty

Warranty Period: 3 Years

Dimensions / Weights

Product dimensions incl base: 605.5Wx(439.9~589.9)Hx322.0D mm

Packaging Dimensions (L x W x H): „669*355*639 inside box 690*376*678 out box “ mm

Product Dimensions (incl base): 605.5Wx(439.9~589.9)Hx322.0D mm mm

Gross Weight (including package): 14.9 Kg

Net Weight (excluding package): 8.9 Kg

Features

Sync Technology: FreeSync Premium Pro

Sync Range: 48 – 240

Flicker-free: ✔

Blue Light Technology: Low blue light

Kensington Lock: ✔