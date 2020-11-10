AOC und Porsche Design präsentieren den Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27

AOC und Porsche Design haben den gemeinsam entwickelten Gaming-Monitor Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 präsentiert. Bereits im Vorfeld der Markteinführung wurde der Monitor mit dem Red Dot Award 2020 ausgezeichnet.
Der Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 bietet unter anderem ein 27“ QHD-Panel mit einer Auflösung von 2560 x 1440, 240 Hz Bildwiederholrate und Reaktionszeiten von 1ms GtG und 0,5ms MPRT. Mit Blick auf die Simracing-Community bietet der PD27 eine 1000R-Krümmung. Ebenfalls an Bord sind FreeSync Premium Pro und eine Helligkeit von 550 Nits. Eine kabellose IR-Tastatur bietet raschen Zugriff auf die Monitoreinstellungen. Der Sound kommt aus 5-W-Stereolautsprechern mit Support für DTS-Sound.
Der Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 bietet ein 4-Port-USB 3.2-Hub, zwei HDMi 2.0 und zwei DisplayPort 1.4 Eingänge. Die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung liegt bei 799,00 Euro. Der Monitor wird direkt über www.porsche-design.com und bei ausgewählten Händlern online und im Einzelhandel erhältlich sein. Erscheinungstermin ist der 15. November 2020.
Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 Spezifikationen
Screen
Resolution: 2560×1440
Refresh rate: 240Hz
HDR: Vesa Certified DisplayHDR™ 400
Screen size (inch): 27 inch
Screen size (cm): 68.6 cm
Flat / Curved: Curved
Backlight: WLED
Panel Type: VA
Aspect ratio: 16:9
Display Colours: 16.7 Million
Panel Colour in Bits: 8
sRGB Coverage (%): 119
Adobe RGB Coverage (%): 89
NTSC coverage (%): 85 %
Scanning Frequency: HDMI2.0: 30k-230kHz (H) DP1.4: 30k-360kHz (H) // HDMI2.0:48-144Hz
(V) DP1.4:48-240HZ(V)
Response Time: (MPRT) 0.5 ms
Contrast (static): 2500:1
Contrast (dynamic): 80M:1
Brightness (typical): 550 cd/m²
Viewing angle (CR10): 178/178 º
OSD languages: EN, FR , ES, PT, DE, IT, NL, SE, FI, PL ,CZ, RU, KR, CN (T), CN (S), JP
Exterior
Monitor colour: Black
Bezel Type: Borderless
Removable Stand :✔
Ergonomics
Tilt: 4° ±1° ~ 21.5° ±1.5° °
Swivel: 15° ±2° ~ 15° ±2° °
Height Adjust Amount: 150mm
Multimedia
Audio Input: Microphone in
Built-in Speakers: 5 W x 2
Audio output: Headphone out (3,5mm)
Microphone: ✔
Connectivity and Multimedia
Signal Input: HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 2
USB input: USB 3.2(Gen1) x2
USB Hub: ✔
USB out ports: 4
USB fast charge: ✔
What’s in the Box?
HDMI cable: 1,8 m
Displayport Cable: 1,8 m
Power / Environmental
Powersupply: External
Powersource: 100 – 240V 50/60Hz
PowerConsumption On (Energystar): 52 watt
PowerConsumption Standby (Energystar): 0.5 watt
PowerConsumption Off (Energystar): 0.3 watt
EnergyClass: C
Warranty
Warranty Period: 3 Years
Dimensions / Weights
Product dimensions incl base: 605.5Wx(439.9~589.9)Hx322.0D mm
Packaging Dimensions (L x W x H): „669*355*639 inside box 690*376*678 out box “ mm
Product Dimensions (incl base): 605.5Wx(439.9~589.9)Hx322.0D mm mm
Gross Weight (including package): 14.9 Kg
Net Weight (excluding package): 8.9 Kg
Features
Sync Technology: FreeSync Premium Pro
Sync Range: 48 – 240
Flicker-free: ✔
Blue Light Technology: Low blue light
Kensington Lock: ✔
