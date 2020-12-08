Forza Horizon 4 Series 30 Update verfügbar

Das Forza Horizon 4 Series 30 Update steht seit heute zur Verfügung. Passend dazu haben die Entwickler Updatnotes veröffentlicht, die ihr wie gewohnt unten findet. Die wichtigsten Sachen habe ich für euch übersetzt und zusammengefasst. Einige Inhalte aus Series 30 können bereits genutzt werden. Die Series selbst beginnt erst am 17. Dezember 2020.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 30 Fahrzeuge:

1992 Alfa Romeo 155 Q4

1975 Fiat X1/9

1974 Hoonigan Ford Bronco

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Neue Inhalte

The Horizon Super7

Ein neuer Spielmodus, bei dem ihr sieben von der Community erstellte Ziele abschließen müsst, um Preise zu gewinnen. Ihr könnt den Modus via Menü oder über ein neues Symbol auf der Karte (in der Nähe vom Festivalgelände) betreten. Sagt euch eine Challengekarte nicht zu, könnt ihr sie verbrennen und an einer neuen arbeiten.

Der Modus bietet einige neue Belohnungen. Darunter den 1924 Austin Seven und den 1979 Triumph TR7 Roadster.

Challenge Cards

Challenge Cards könnt ihr selbst erstellen und teilen. Ihr wählt eine Location aus und könnt dann verschiedene Gameplay-Typen für eure Challenge wählen. Zum Beispiel Drift, Geschwindigkeit oder Luft.

Gespielt werden können die Challenge Cards in The Horizon Super7, im Freeroam und über den entsprechenden Menüpunkt im Spiel. Filteroptionen helfen euch bei der Suche nach passenden Herausforderungen.

Blaupausen Builder

Der Blaupausen Builder bietet die Möglichkeit, Dinge wie Half Pipes, Stuntrampen und einen T-Rex in eure Challenge Cards zu platzieren. Stunts, Strukturen und Szenerie lasen sich damit platzieren.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 30 Updatenotes

Version Number:

Xbox One: 1.457.371.0

1.457.371.0 Xbox Series: 2.457.371.0

2.457.371.0 PC: 1.457.371.2

THE HORIZON SUPER7

Step up to the dealer’s table and take on the Super7, a brand-new game mode that tasks you to beat 7 community created challenges in order to win incredible prizes! You can enter the Horizon Super7 either through the Pause Menu, or through a new in-world activation near the UK Festival Site, and it can be played as many times as you like each Season.

Thanks to the community’s newly unleashed creativity, every Challenge Card in the Horizon Super7 has the chance to delight, surprise or infuriate. Found a Challenge Card you don’t like? No problem – simply burn the Challenge Card to get a new one and carry on working your way towards success! The Horizon Super7 also includes a whole host of new rewards, including the 1924 Austin Seven and the 1979 Triumph TR7 Roadster.

CHALLENGE CARDS

Create your own Challenge Cards, a new UGC type that lets your imagination run wild, and share them with your friends! Choose from any location on the road and pick from a variety of gameplay types, including Drift, Speed, Air and many more.

There are three ways to play Challenge Cards:

The Horizon Super7 – A new game mode that curates a unique list of 7 Challenge Cards made by the community

Freeroam – The world will be populated with an ever refreshing list of Challenge Cards for you to discover

The Challenge Browser – Located on the Pause Menu, the Challenge Browser offers more granular search options, allowing you fine tune your search for your next favorite Challenge Card

Challenge Cards can be created through either the Pause Menu on the Horizon Super7 tab, or through new freeroam activation points for other players Challenge Cards.

BLUEPRINT BUILDER

For the first time in Forza history, players have control of the world around them. Blueprint Builder lets you place stunts, structures and scenery into your Challenge Cards – including Half Pipes, Stunt Ramps…and even a T-Rex! Blueprint Builder unlocks a new world of surprising gameplay possibilities never seen before in Horizon, so explore your creativity and have fun! Blueprint Builder can be accessed when setting a score for your Challenge Card.

BUG FIXES

Fixed issues with throttle input, steering input, and force feedback on Xbox One Series S/X when using wheel and pedal peripherals

Fixed an issue where engine audio was corrupt for the ‘Porsche 911: Re-imagined by Singer’ on Xbox One Series S/X.

Fixed an issue where Clubs are not accessible to players on Xbox One Series S/X

Fixed an issue where player liveries would disappear after completing Showcase Events.

