Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Lord of the West DLC ist nun verfügbar

Ab sofort ist im Microsoft Store und bei Steam die Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Lords of the West Edition verfügbar. Diese kostet 9,99 Euro und erweitert das Spiel um drei Kampagnen und zwei Zivilisationen. Neue Erfolge erwarten euch ebenfalls.

Mit Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Lord of the West halten die Burgunder und Sizilianer Einzug im Spiel. In einer Kampagne um Edward Longshank startet ihr einen Kreuzzug, um das zerrüttete England zu vereinen und euer Geburtsrecht einzufordern. In der Kampagne der Großherzöge des Westens beendet ihr den Konflikt der Burgunder mit dem französischen König und errichtet schließlich euer eigenes Königreich im Norden. In der Kampagne der Hautevilles seid ihr ein Nachfahre von Robert Guiskard, den es nach Sizilien verschlägt. Dort vereint ihr die Völker und gründet ein eigenes Königreich.

Alle drei Kampagnen sind vollständig vertont. Die neuen Zivilisationen bieten einzigartige Einheiten und Technologien. Ihr könnt zudem in der Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Lord of the West Erweiterung die folgenden neuen Erfolge sammeln.

Erfolg Beschreibung Gamerscore The English Justinian Complete the Edward Longshanks campaign. 5 The Good, the Bold, and the Fearless Complete the Grand Dukes of the West campaign. 5 Haute Culture Complete the Hautevilles campaign. 5 Unchivalrous Pragmatist Defeat Simon the Younger’s army before the baronial forces attack in the first Edward Longshanks mission “Vain Ambition”. 20 Throne Thief Steal the Stone of Scone in the fourth Edward Longshanks mission “Toom Tabard”. 20 Malleus Scotorum Kill William Wallace before Robert the Bruce betrays you in the fifth Edward Longshanks mission “Hammer of the Scots”. 20 No Wheels Do not construct a single siege weapon in the first Grand Dukes of the West mission “A Kingdom Divided”. 15 A Second Hastings Ignore the armistice offered by the British and invade England by wiping out Humphrey’s base in the fifth Grand Dukes of the West mission “The Hook and Cod Wars”. 20 Shut Up La Hire! Defeat the French army before capturing Joan of Arc in the sixth Grand Dukes of the West mission “The Maid Falls”. 20 Self-Made Man Win without allying with either Argyrus or Guaimar in the first Hautevilles mission “Guiscard Arrives”. 20 Haute, Haute, brief candle! Inspire a rebellion in the second Hautevilles mission “Roger in Sicily”. 10 Italy Jones and the First Crusade Do not lose a hero in the fourth Hautevilles mission “Bohemond in the East”. 20 Burgundian Victory Win a game playing as the Burgundians. 5 Sicilian Victory Win a game playing as the Sicilians. 5 Golden Spurs Transform at least 50 Villagers into Flemish Militia by researching Flemish Revolution. 5 Tour d’Italie Construct a Donjon and use it to train a Serjeant. 5

Quelle: Microsoft Pressemitteilung

Bildquelle: Microsoft