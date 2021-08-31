Forza Horizon 5 Jaguar und Hoonigan Lineup für den Launch

Playground Games hat weitere Fahrzeuge für Forza Horizon 5 angekündigt. Dieses Mal das Jaguar Lineup. Darunter befindet sich mit dem 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15 auch ein Neuzugang.

One of the rarest cars ever built, the naturally aspirated V12 XJR-15 from @Jaguar is #NewToForza pic.twitter.com/l05nxteiiJ

Bereits gestern haben die Entwickler auch die Liste für Hoonigan präsentiert.

Step 1: Put a Group A vehicle from the early 90s in the hands of @kblock43 and @TheHoonigans.

Step 2: Feature that modernized rally car in the first Showcase in #ForzaHorizon5.

Step 3: The Hoonigan Cossie V2 is #NewToForza. pic.twitter.com/GjGKmPzZGa

— Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) August 30, 2021