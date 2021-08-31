forza_horizon_5_cover_cars

Forza Horizon 5 Jaguar und Hoonigan Lineup für den Launch

totallygamergirl 31. August 2021 News Schreib was dazu

Playground Games hat weitere Fahrzeuge für Forza Horizon 5 angekündigt. Dieses Mal das Jaguar Lineup. Darunter befindet sich mit dem 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15 auch ein Neuzugang.

Forza Horizon 5 Jaguar Launch Lineup

  • 2010 Jaguar C-X75
  • 1956 Jaguar D-Type
  • 1961 Jaguar E-Type
  • 2017 Jaguar F-Pace S
  • 2016 Jaguar F-Type Project 7
  • 2015 Jaguar F-Type Coupé
  • 2018 Jaguar I-Pace
  • 1964 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type
  • 1959 Jaguar MK II 3.8
  • 1961 Jaguar Sport XJR-15
  • 2015 Jaguar XE-S
  • 2015 Jaguar XFR-S
  • 1993 Jaguar XJ220
  • 2012 Jaguar XKR-S

Bereits gestern haben die Entwickler auch die Liste für Hoonigan präsentiert.

Forza Horizon 5 Hoonigan Launch Lineup

  • 1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air
  • 1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet Napalm Nova
  • 1994 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS Cosworth WRC ´Cossie V2 ´
  • 1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800
  • 1965 Hoonigan Ford Hoonicorn Mustang
  • 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution
  • 1991 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A
  • 1977 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford F-150 ´Hoonitruck ´
  • 2016 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Focus RS RX
  • 1965 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang
  • 1991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo

Bekannt sind zudem die ab Launch vertretenen Fahrzeuge der Marken Mercedes-Benz, Mercdes-AMG und Ford. Für alle Listen gilt, dass das Lineup lediglich umfasst, was ab Release von Forza Horizon 5 im Spiel vertreten sein wird. Autos, die zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt ins Spiel kommen werden nicht berücksichtigt.

Quellen: offizieller Twitter-Account 1, 2

Bildquelle: Microsoft

Unterstütze meine Arbeit über ko-fi.com

Tags

Siehe auch

forza_horizon_5_gamescom_2021_05

Das Forza Hub verabschiedet sich in den Ruhestand

Ab dem 15. September ist die App Forza Hub nicht mehr als Download verfügbar. Weder …

Forza Horizon 5: Diese Mercedes-Benz und AMG sind ab Launch dabei

Im Herbst erscheint Forza Horizon 5 für PC und Xbox. Für viele Spieler ist vor …

Kommentare Abonnieren
Benachrichtige mich zu:
guest
0 Kommentare
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare ansehen
Kontakt | Datenschutz | Impressum
Copyright © 2021 totallygamergirl Alle Rechte vorbehalten.