Forza Horizon 5 Jaguar und Hoonigan Lineup für den Launch

Playground Games hat weitere Fahrzeuge für Forza Horizon 5 angekündigt. Dieses Mal das Jaguar Lineup. Darunter befindet sich mit dem 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15 auch ein Neuzugang.
Forza Horizon 5 Jaguar Launch Lineup
- 2010 Jaguar C-X75
- 1956 Jaguar D-Type
- 1961 Jaguar E-Type
- 2017 Jaguar F-Pace S
- 2016 Jaguar F-Type Project 7
- 2015 Jaguar F-Type Coupé
- 2018 Jaguar I-Pace
- 1964 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type
- 1959 Jaguar MK II 3.8
- 1961 Jaguar Sport XJR-15
- 2015 Jaguar XE-S
- 2015 Jaguar XFR-S
- 1993 Jaguar XJ220
- 2012 Jaguar XKR-S
One of the rarest cars ever built, the naturally aspirated V12 XJR-15 from @Jaguar is #NewToForza pic.twitter.com/l05nxteiiJ
— Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) August 31, 2021
Bereits gestern haben die Entwickler auch die Liste für Hoonigan präsentiert.
Forza Horizon 5 Hoonigan Launch Lineup
- 1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air
- 1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet Napalm Nova
- 1994 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS Cosworth WRC ´Cossie V2 ´
- 1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800
- 1965 Hoonigan Ford Hoonicorn Mustang
- 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution
- 1991 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A
- 1977 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford F-150 ´Hoonitruck ´
- 2016 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Focus RS RX
- 1965 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang
- 1991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo
Step 1: Put a Group A vehicle from the early 90s in the hands of @kblock43 and @TheHoonigans.
Step 2: Feature that modernized rally car in the first Showcase in #ForzaHorizon5.
Step 3: The Hoonigan Cossie V2 is #NewToForza. pic.twitter.com/GjGKmPzZGa
— Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) August 30, 2021
Bekannt sind zudem die ab Launch vertretenen Fahrzeuge der Marken Mercedes-Benz, Mercdes-AMG und Ford. Für alle Listen gilt, dass das Lineup lediglich umfasst, was ab Release von Forza Horizon 5 im Spiel vertreten sein wird. Autos, die zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt ins Spiel kommen werden nicht berücksichtigt.
Quellen: offizieller Twitter-Account 1, 2
Bildquelle: Microsoft