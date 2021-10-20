Forza Horizon 5 Horizon Block Party Playlist bei Spotify

Mit der Forza Horizon 5 Horizon Block Party Playlist ist nun die dritte Trackliste aus dem Soundtrack des Rennspiels verfügbar. Bei Horizon Block Party legt MistaJam von Horizon UK Hip-Hop auf. Darunter einige Klassiker.

Forza Horizon 5 Horizon Block Party Playlist

“Intergalactic – Remastered” by Beastie Boys

“Platinum” by Big Freedia

“Soy Yo” by Bomba Estéreo

“I Know I Got It (ft. Haviah Mighty)” by Book

“Un Sueño (ft. Aloe Blacc)” by Ceci Bastida

“Turn The World Around” by Daemon

“Rocket Fuel (ft. De La Soul)” by DJ Shadow

“Brand New Phone” by Ellis, Pasha

“Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“Vamos” by Mexican Institute of Sound, BIA, Duckwrth

“Baila” by Monica Lionheart

“Say Hey!” by Outasight

“Juana La Cubana” by Ozomatli

“Carnaval Artificial (Out of The Sky)” by Random Recipe

“It’s Like That (Jason Nevins Remix)” by Run-D.M.C

“Star Dust” by Shwayze

“No Skips (ft. Ralph Real)” by Oddisee

Ihr möchtet schon jetzt in den Sender reinhören? Bei Spotfiy findet ihr eine entsprechende Playlist. Auch in Horizon Bass Arena und Horizon Pulse könnt ihr bereits reinhören. Die Links zu den Playlists gibt es in der Übersicht unten. Gut zu wissen: Wenn ihr im Browser nicht bei Spotify angemeldet seid, könnt ihr die URL kopieren und in der App in die Suche reinkopieren. Ihr landet so bei der jeweiligen Spielliste, wenn ihr euch im Browser nicht anmelden möchtet.

Quelle: Forzamotorsport.net, abgerufen am 20. Oktober 2021, 20:41 Uhr

Bildquelle: Playground Games