Xbox Game Pass: Weitere Oktober Neuzugänge angekündigt

Microsoft hat einen weiteren Schwung an Xbox Game Pass Neuzugängen für Oktober angekündigt. Einige davon sind bereits verfügbar, der Rest folgt ab dem 21. Oktober.
Xbox Game Pass Neuzugänge Oktober 2021
- Into the Pit (Cloud, Konsole und PC); verfügbar
- Outriders (PC); verfügbar
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud und Konsole); 21. Oktober 2021
- Everspace 2 (PC), 21. Oktober 2021; Spielvorschau
- Age of Empires IV (PC); 28. Oktober 2021
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Konsole und PC); 28. Oktober 2021
- Backbone (Konsole); 28. Oktober 2021
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Konsole und PC); 28. Oktober 2021
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC); 28. Oktober 2021
- The Forgotten City (Cloud, Konsole und PC); 28. Oktober
Updates und DLCs:
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8; verfügbar
- Grounded: Hot and Hazy; verfügbar
- Minecraft: The Spooky Gourdian; verfügbar bis 02. November 2021
- Minecraft Dungeons: The Spookier Fall Event; verfügbar bis 02. November 2021
Die Neuzugänge der ersten Monatshälfte könnt ihr hier nachlesen. Zuwachs gibt es auch bei der Liste mit Spielen die Xbox Touch Controls unterstützen. Damit sind mehr als 100 Spiele über die Xbox Game Pass-App auf Android-Geräten ohne Controller spielbar.
Xbox Touch Controlls Neuzugänge Oktober 2021
- Art of Rally
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Crown Trick
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Gears Tactics
- Lethal League Blaze
- Signs of the Sojourner
- The Ascent
- Train Sim World 2
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
Neben den Neuzugängen gibt es auch einige Abgänge Ende des Monats. Die folgende Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. Oktober 2021:
- Carto (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Celeste (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Comanche (PC)
- Eastshade (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Knights & Bikes (Konsole und PC)
- Unruly Heroes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Quelle: Microsoft Pressemitteilung
Bildquelle: Microsoft