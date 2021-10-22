Forza Horizon 5 Hopsital Records und Radio Eternal Playlists

Playground Games hat zwei weitere Forza Horizon 5 Playlists veröffentlicht: Hopsital Records und Radio Eterna. Bei Hospital Records legen Cris Goss und Degs auf. Im Fokus stehen Drums und Bass. Heraus kommt die folgende Tracklist:
- “Zaichik” by Bop x Subwave
- “Nocturna” by Camo & Krooked
- “Unwritten” by Degs
- “Naperone” by Etherwood
- “Bandicoot” by Flava D
- “Skyscraping” by Fred V
- “Alone (ft. Ruth Royall)” by Grafix
- “Black Magic” by Grafix, Dynamite MC
- “Deckard’s Chords” by Hugh Hardie
- “Communications” by Keeno
- “Burn Out” by Kings Of The Rollers
- “Boundless” by Logistics
- “Another Star” by Makoto
- “Trial Mountain (ft. Karina Ramage)” by Makoto, Mitekiss
- “Route 174” by Metrik
- “Utopia” by Metrik
- “Second Time Around” by Nu:Tone
- “Illusion Of Time” by S.P.Y.
- “Magnetosphere” by Unglued
- “Cielo” by Urbandawn
- “Fly Away” by Urbandawn
- “Turn Up” by Whiney
- “Midwest Shuffle” by Winslow
Radio Eterna ist ein Neuzugang, bei dem Delores Martin Klassik auflegt. So sieht die Tracklist für Eterna aus:
- “Carmen” by Miguel Pacheco, Victor Flores, Alberto Cruzprieto, Cuarteto Latinoamericano
- “Danse Macabre, Op. 40” by Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, James DePreist
- “Dios nunca muere” by Miguel Pacheco, Victor Flores, Alberto Cruzprieto, Cuarteto Latinoamericano
- “La damnation de Faust, Op. 24, Part I Scene 3- Marche Hongroise (Hungarian March) Catalog #7041” by International Festival Orchestra, Milan Weber
- “Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 9, No. 2” by Sandor Falvai
- “Piano Concerto, Op. 22- III. Polonaise – Allegro Moderato” by Rodolfo Ritter, San Luis Potosí Symphony Orchestra, José Miramontes Zapata
- “Sobre las Olas” by Mexico Festival Orchestra, Enrique Batiz
- “Swan Lake, Op. 20a- Act II- By a Lake- Scene- The Swans Swim on The Lake” by Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra, Ondrej Lenard
- “The Planets, Op.32- 1. Mars, the Bringer of War” by Berliner Philharmoniker, Sir Colin Davis
- “Water Music Suite No. 2 in D Major, HWV 349- II. Alla Hornpipee” by Capella Istropolitana, Bohdan Warchal
Ihr könnt in die Radio Eterna Liste bei Spotify schon reinhören. Hospital Records steht dort leider noch nicht zur Verfügung. Auch im Blogpost ist ein entsprechender Link noch nicht zu finden. Dieser wurde im Laufe der letzten Tage immer wieder mit einem Update auf den aktuellen Stand gebracht. Möglicherweise handelt es sich schlicht um einen Fehler, da auf Twitter auch nur Radio Eterna Erwähnung findet. In den letzten Tagen haben die Entwickler täglich einen Radiosender vorgestellt. Die zwei Sender heute tanzen aus der Reihe.
- Forza Horizon 5 Radio Eterna Playlist bei Spotify
- XS Playlist bei Spotify
- Horizon Block Party Playlist bei Spotify
- Horizon Bass Arena Playlist bei Spotify
- Horizon Pulse Playlist bei Spotify
Quelle: Forzamotorsport.net, abgerufen am 22. Oktober 2021 um 20:56 Uhr
Bildquelle: Playground Games