Forza Horizon 5 Update behebt einige Fehler und verbessert die Stabilität

Playground Games hat ein Update für Forza Horizon 5 zur Verfügung gestellt. Was bringt das Update? Verbessert wird damit unter anderem die Stabilität des Spiels. So wurden etwa diverse Fehler behoben, die zu einem Absturz des Spiels führen konnten. Für PC-Spieler gab es einen Fix für Lenkräder.
Einige Fehler in Forza Horizon 5 werden mit dem Update ebenfalls ausgemerzt. Darunter ein Bug, durch den Spieler mit VIP nicht die doppelten #Forzathon-Punkte erhalten haben, obwohl sie das entsprechende Haus besitzen und ein Fehler, durch den einige Spieler nach der Prüfung aus der Welt gefallen sind. Daneben wurden diverse weitere Bugs behoben.
Eine Reihe an Exploits wurden ebenfalls aus dem Spiel genommen. So gab es unter anderem einige Automeisterungsbäume, durch die sich Spieler Credits in rauen Mengen erspielen konnten. Dieser und weitere Exploits sind Geschichte. Unten findet ihr die vollständigen Patchnotes zum Update.
Forza Horizon 5 Update vom 17. November 2021 Updatenotes
Version Number:
- Xbox One: 1.410.860.0
- Xbox Series: 3.410.860.0
- PC: 3.410.860.2
- Steam: 1.410.860.0
Game Stability
- Fixed several crashes
- Fixed a potential crash that could happen if an emote was earned whilst offline
- Fixed a potential crash that can happen when starting a Horizon Arcade
- Fixed a potential crash that occurred when spawning traffic cars
- Fixed a crash when loading EventLab events
- Fixed a crash when upgrading cars
Multiplayer
- Improved stability of Horizon Life connections
- Improvements to online traffic
- Fixed issue where player’s car would get stopped when losing connection to Horizon Life
- Disabled Convoy voice chat to help track down the long load times in Online events
- Improvements to Horizon Arcade for other player visibility and joining and leaving Arcade events
- Fixed Eliminator Head to Heads not ending when players reached the finish point
Wheel Compatibility
- Fixed a disconnect pop up that was preventing Wheels from functioning correctly on PC
Exploits
- Updated the Car Masteries for various cars to address an exploit
- Removed an exploit that could be achieved when creating Challenge Cards
- Removed an exploit when creating specific route configurations in EventLab
- Fixed an issue which allowed players to purchase cars from the Car Collection screen which weren’t available in the Autoshow
- Added checks to stop an exploit with driving assists
- Stopped players being able to download tunes before a race starts
DLC
- Fixed VIP Player House not being free for some VIPs
- Fixed VIP House not giving player correct Forzathon Point multiplier
- Fixed issue where some VIP players weren’t receiving Super Wheelspins
Rewards
- Fixed players not receiving the loyalty reward for playing Forza Motorsport 5
- Fixed an issue with Car Collection where it was possible that a player could lose pending rewards if they quit the game
- Rebalanced UGC payouts
PC Settings
- Fixed Resolution Scaling causing GTAO depth issues on PC
- Fixed issue where distant terrain could appear as low res on PC Ultra settings
Other
- Fixed an issue where it was possible for the player to fall out of world after completing the Trial
- Fixed an issue where input stops working on the Press Start screen
- Cross Country Event difficulty has been tuned slightly easier on Drivatar Difficulty levels below Unbeatable to smooth off some difficulty spikes
- Fixed EventLab notifications persisting in Freeroam
- Fixed some Accolades missing icons on Xbox One and Xbox One S
- Fixed profanity filter not applying correctly on Super7
Quelle: Forzamotorsport.net, abgerufen am 17. November 2021, 20:51 Uhr
Bildquelle: Playground Games