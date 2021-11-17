Forza Horizon 5 Update behebt einige Fehler und verbessert die Stabilität

Playground Games hat ein Update für Forza Horizon 5 zur Verfügung gestellt. Was bringt das Update? Verbessert wird damit unter anderem die Stabilität des Spiels. So wurden etwa diverse Fehler behoben, die zu einem Absturz des Spiels führen konnten. Für PC-Spieler gab es einen Fix für Lenkräder.

Einige Fehler in Forza Horizon 5 werden mit dem Update ebenfalls ausgemerzt. Darunter ein Bug, durch den Spieler mit VIP nicht die doppelten #Forzathon-Punkte erhalten haben, obwohl sie das entsprechende Haus besitzen und ein Fehler, durch den einige Spieler nach der Prüfung aus der Welt gefallen sind. Daneben wurden diverse weitere Bugs behoben.

Eine Reihe an Exploits wurden ebenfalls aus dem Spiel genommen. So gab es unter anderem einige Automeisterungsbäume, durch die sich Spieler Credits in rauen Mengen erspielen konnten. Dieser und weitere Exploits sind Geschichte. Unten findet ihr die vollständigen Patchnotes zum Update.

Forza Horizon 5 Update vom 17. November 2021 Updatenotes

Version Number:

Xbox One: 1.410.860.0

1.410.860.0 Xbox Series: 3.410.860.0

3.410.860.0 PC: 3.410.860.2

3.410.860.2 Steam: 1.410.860.0

Game Stability

Fixed several crashes

Fixed a potential crash that could happen if an emote was earned whilst offline

Fixed a potential crash that can happen when starting a Horizon Arcade

Fixed a potential crash that occurred when spawning traffic cars

Fixed a crash when loading EventLab events

Fixed a crash when upgrading cars

Multiplayer

Improved stability of Horizon Life connections

Improvements to online traffic

Fixed issue where player’s car would get stopped when losing connection to Horizon Life

Disabled Convoy voice chat to help track down the long load times in Online events

Improvements to Horizon Arcade for other player visibility and joining and leaving Arcade events

Fixed Eliminator Head to Heads not ending when players reached the finish point

Wheel Compatibility

Fixed a disconnect pop up that was preventing Wheels from functioning correctly on PC

Exploits

Updated the Car Masteries for various cars to address an exploit

Removed an exploit that could be achieved when creating Challenge Cards

Removed an exploit when creating specific route configurations in EventLab

Fixed an issue which allowed players to purchase cars from the Car Collection screen which weren’t available in the Autoshow

Added checks to stop an exploit with driving assists

Stopped players being able to download tunes before a race starts

DLC

Fixed VIP Player House not being free for some VIPs

Fixed VIP House not giving player correct Forzathon Point multiplier

Fixed issue where some VIP players weren’t receiving Super Wheelspins

Rewards

Fixed players not receiving the loyalty reward for playing Forza Motorsport 5

Fixed an issue with Car Collection where it was possible that a player could lose pending rewards if they quit the game

Rebalanced UGC payouts

PC Settings

Fixed Resolution Scaling causing GTAO depth issues on PC

Fixed issue where distant terrain could appear as low res on PC Ultra settings

Other

Fixed an issue where it was possible for the player to fall out of world after completing the Trial

Fixed an issue where input stops working on the Press Start screen

Cross Country Event difficulty has been tuned slightly easier on Drivatar Difficulty levels below Unbeatable to smooth off some difficulty spikes

Fixed EventLab notifications persisting in Freeroam

Fixed some Accolades missing icons on Xbox One and Xbox One S

Fixed profanity filter not applying correctly on Super7

Quelle: Forzamotorsport.net, abgerufen am 17. November 2021, 20:51 Uhr

Bildquelle: Playground Games