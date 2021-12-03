Forza Horizon 5 Updatenotes zum Patch vom 03. Dezember 2021

Am 03. Dezember 2021 hat Playground Games ein weiteres Forza Horizon 5 Update zur Verfügung gestellt. Mit dem Patch kommen weitere Fixes, die die Stabilität des Spiels verbessern sollen. Darüber hinaus wurden Exploits aus dem Spiel genommen und diverse Fehler behoben. Viele Fehlerbehebungen betreffen Horizon Arcade. Damit sollte es nun leichter fallen, ein solches Event abschließen zu können. Bei Horizon Open wurden einige Dinge entfernt. Der Goliath ist nun nicht mehr im Pool der Rotation, weshalb künftig lange Wartezeiten entfallen. Es ist das längste Rennen im Spiel und die dadurch entstandenen Wartezeiten sorgten für Unmut. Bei Querfeldein gibt es in der Rotation nun kein S2 mehr.

Zu den prominenten Bugs, die das Forza Horizon 5 Update behebt, gehört ein Fehler bei saisonalen PR-Stunts. Teilweise erhielten Spielende eine Meldung, es würde ein Meter oder ein km/h fehlen, obwohl die vorgegebenen Kriterien erfüllt wurden. Dieser Bug soll mit dem Update der Vergangenheit angehören. Was sich im Detail noch geändert hat, könnt ihr in den vollständigen Updatenotes nachlesen, die ihr unten oder auf der Support-Seite (Link unter Quellenangabe findet).

Sollte euer Spiel noch nicht auf die neueste Version geupdatet sein, könnt ihr das Update manuell anstoßen. Im Microsoft Stores könnt ihr in die Bibliothek (unten links in der Store App) gehen und dort in der oberen rechten Ecke auf „Updates abrufen“ klicken. Sobald euch das Update angezeigt wird, wählt ihr „Aktualisieren“ in der Liste bei Forza Horizon 5 oder „Alle aktualisieren“. Spielt ihr auf der Xbox, könnt ihr über die Kachel des Spiels in die „App-Einstellungen“ gehen. Dort öffnet sich ein Fenster, in dem ihr nach Updates suchen könnt. Bei Steam könnt ihr Updates über die Bibliothek anstoßen, indem ihr dort das Spiel wählt und auf das Download-Symbol klickt. Ob euer Spiel auf dem neusten Stand ist, erkennt ihr beim Spielstart an der Versionsnummer (siehe auch FAQ), die unten links eingeblendet wird.

Forza Horizon 5 Updatenotes für den Patch vom 03. Dezember 2021

Version Number:

Xbox One: 2.414.967.0

2.414.967.0 Xbox Series: 3.414.967.0

3.414.967.0 PC: 3.414.967.0

3.414.967.0 Steam: 1.414.967.0

Game Stability

Various stability fixes

Fixed crash that could occur when loading Chapter 6 in the Born Fast Horizon Story

Fixed crash that could occur when replaying the Canyon Expedition

Fixed a soft lock which could occur during the Baja Expedition

Multiplayer

Improvements for an issue where convoy members and other players can disappear

Horizon Open – Reduced the amount of races in Open Racing events before a car change, from 5 to 3

Horizon Open – Removed The Goliath from pool to prevent long wait for race completion

Horizon Open – Street Race routes will now be at night

Horizon Open – Removed S2 Cross Country races from rotation

Horizon Open – Fixed issue with scoring HUD in Open Drifting

Eliminator – Randomised position of Eliminator car drops

Fixed an issue where searching for a convoy via ‚Find a Convoy‘ could result in an infinite load

Convoy leaders accepting a Forza LINK invite now accepts for the whole convoy

Convoy icon on Player Label in the map has been updated to be more readable

Horizon Arcade – Score target now scales based on number of participants

Horizon Arcade – Fixed an issue where convoy members were seeing different score totals

Horizon Arcade – Prioritise grouping players in larger groups when event starts

Horizon Arcade – Increased the time at which a Horizon Arcade event radius will appear on the map ahead of it starting to 10 minutes

Horizon Arcade – Adjusted completion requirements for some Horizon Arcade events

Horizon Arcade – Fixed issue where finding a Barn Find during a Horizon Arcade event could leave players in a bad game state

Horizon Arcade – Fixed issue where Horizon Arcade Mini Missions HUD wouldn’t show players when next mission is starting

Horizon Arcade – Added unique icons for each Horizon Arcade game type on the map

Horizon Arcade – Fixed an issue where some ramps might not appear during Horizon Arcade bullseye events

Horizon Arcade – Reduced the completion requirements as part of Festival Playlist

Made car restrictions for Horizon Tour clearer

Fixed issue where beating a record in Rivals and Series Rivals wouldn’t provide a new rival in the post-race screen

Fixed issue where players could see incorrect points total in Playground Games events when a player left

Fixed issue where no traffic was present for online street races

Fixed issue with destination pin when playing expeditions in co-op

Fixed issue with AI cars disappearing when playing expeditions in co-op

Wheel Compatibility

Fixed an issue where button prompts were not appearing for users with a Logitech G920

Exploits

Fixed an issue where players could tune their car to a higher class vehicle before starting a race

Fixed an issue where times from Blueprint events could be erroneously posted to the leaderboard for the race at that location

Fixed an issue where players were able to post to Rivals and PR Stunt leaderboards when using modified game speed settings

PC

Fixed issue where Pause Menu could show two tabs at once when changing focus away from the game and unpausing with a controller

Fixed issue where mouse input was being ignored in the Horizon Story Post Race Stars screen

Stopped mouse being able to move the camera during Pre-Race cinematic

Fixed an issue where low video memory warning could be displayed incorrectly on AMD Renoir

Fixed an issue where running at 3440×1440 resolution would cause graphical artefacts on the screen edge

Improved messaging around out of date drivers

Cars

’98 Toyota Supra RZ – Corrected window trim issue and various other fixes to upgrade parts

Added Freeroam Convertible functionality to the Willys Jeep and Porsche 918 Spyder

’18 BMW M5 – Corrected colour in front left brake calliper

’70 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler – Stock brakes can’t be painted

Fixed DeLorean logo on Car Collection screen

Reduced Transmission whine on stock car audio

Updated the engine audio for the Porsche 918 Spyder

Accolades

Fixed an issue where some completed Accolades could reset to being incomplete

Fixed an issue with Accolades for photographing the statues in the El Camino story not unlocking

Fixed an issue where the Accolade for taking a short cut in the final Lucha De Carreteras story chapter would not unlock

Fixed „Raised in the Desert“ not requiring the player to be in the designated car

Fixed „Unlimited Power“ description to say Unlimited Off-road rather than Extreme Off-road

Fixed „Ready, Set, Go!“ unlocking if player lost the race

Removed some Accolades which could become incompletable which required the player to complete a PR Stunt in a specific car

Corrected typo on the „A True Advantage“ description from 2018 to 2019 Aston Martin Vantage

Fixed „Ford of the Wings“ where the objective wouldn’t appear when pinned

Fixed issue where „Monster Destroyer“ would not complete if the player wins after a restart

Updated the „Canon Run“ accolades to use the correct name

Corrected the number of air skills required for the „Air In A G Wagon“ Accolade

Fixed an issue with the „Unbeatable Dirt Racing“ Accolade counting progress incorrectly

Fixed „Money To Burn“ Accolade directing players to wrong drift zone

Updated „Don’t Break It, There Isn’t Many Left“ Accolade to inform player of danger sign they need to complete

Fixed issue where pinning Accolades for some danger signs would not set the route correctly

Added ability to jump to rewards in the Accolade menus

Super7

Super7 second pre event screen now shows Title and Description rather than the Creator and Description

Fixed issue in Super7 where players can experience a long load if creating a challenge far from a road

Fixed issue where Super7 challenge props wouldn’t load after publishing

Fixed issue where player could stop getting new Super7 challenges

Removed an incorrect VO line from playing when returning to Freeroam from Super7

Other

Fixed an issue where Seasonal PR Stunts would state 1mph/1ft/1m more required despite meeting the completion criteria

EventLab – Props will now appear as the colour variant selected before being placed

Removed some erroneous props present in the stadium when creating EventLab events

Fixed an issue where players could not see their own Events in Event Blueprints menu

Changed „Place“ variable in Rules of Play to „Rank“ to be more representative

Fixed issue in Blueprint Builder where prop thumbnail wouldn’t appear

Altered the flow of the Forza LINK tutorial to avoid players with custom control mappings getting stuck

Added scrolling delay to long Forza LINK phrases to help with legibility

Fixed an issue with Forza LINK when sending „Follow me“ in reply to the barn find request not setting a route

Rewinding during a showcase could cause the game to ignore the offline game speed accessibility setting

Infiniti Car Collection now awards the „STONKS“ Forza LINK phrase

Fixed issue where player would get spawned in the wrong location when replaying Expeditions

Added accessibility option to progress Horizon Stories without completing the proceeding challenges

Fixed Hall of Fame banners not prioritising friends who had joined the Hall of Fame

Fixed various bad Fast Travel points which could leave the player stuck

Fixed an issue where the Lugar Tranquilo player home could become locked again after having purchased it

Fixed player labels showing the wrong PI on the map

Marathon icon no longer overlaps the Horizon Street Scene outpost icon on the map

Change map filters to include the Eliminator map icon under multiplayer events, rather than Festival sites

Fixed camera clipping through scenery during post-race results cinematic

Fixed issues with clipping on various clothing items in character creator

Fixed issue with price displaying incorrectly for Car Pass and Premium Add-Ons Bundle in Steam

Fixed an issue where Festival Playlist displayed more points earned than are achievable

Fixed prestige stars not appearing in online leaderboards

Added the Ability to ‚View Eligible Cars‘ on Seasonal PR Stunts in the Festival Playlist screen

Made the final checkpoint in street race events visually distinct from normal checkpoints

Made it so that the Add Layer feature in the Livery Editor now correctly adds the layer to the top of the stack

Fixed Achievement tracking for the „Unlimited Prowess“ Achievement

Fixed an issue where players were able to skip the whole race in Chapter 2 of Lucha de Carreteras

Fixed an issue where the radio could be turned back on after turning it off

Updated Fast Travel message from pause menu to correctly inform player it will take them to the nearest Festival site

Fixed an issue where players could be switched from manual to automatic gears after a cutscene

Quelle: Forzamotorsport.net, Seite abgerufen am 03. Dezember 2021, 22:02 Uhr

