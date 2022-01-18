Xbox Game Pass: Neuzugänge der zweiten Januarhälfte sind bekannt

Der Xbox Game Pass erhält auch in der zweiten Monatshälfte einige Neuzugänge. Die ersten sind bereits verfügbar. Ab sofort dürft ihr via Pass Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition und Nobody Saves the World zocken. Welche Games in den kommenden Tagen folgen werden, erfahrt ihr in der folgenden Übersicht.
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition; Cloud, Konsole und PC; verfügbar
- Nobody Saves the World; Cloud, Konsole und PC; verfügbar
- Death´s Door; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022
- Hitman Trilogie; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022
- Pupperazzi; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022
- Tom Clancy´s Rainbow Six Extraction; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022
- Tom Clancy´s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition; ab 20. Januar 2022
- Windjammers 2; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master; Konsole und PC; ab 27. Januar 2022
Die folgenden Spiele verlassen am 31. Januar 2022 den Xbox Game Pass:
- Cyber Shadow; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Nowhere Prophet; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Prison Architect; PC
- Xeno Crisis; Cloud, Konsole und PC
Die folgenden Xbox Game Pass Titel unterstützen nun Xbox Touch Control:
- Anvil (Game Preview)
- Archvale
- Exo One
- The Forgotten City
- Nobody Saves the World
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Stardew Valley
- Unpacking
Quelle: Microsoft Pressemitteilung vom 18. Januar 2022
Bildquelle: IO Interactive