Xbox Game Pass: Neuzugänge der zweiten Januarhälfte sind bekannt

totallygamergirl 18. Januar 2022 News Kommentare

Der Xbox Game Pass erhält auch in der zweiten Monatshälfte einige Neuzugänge. Die ersten sind bereits verfügbar. Ab sofort dürft ihr via Pass Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition und Nobody Saves the World zocken. Welche Games in den kommenden Tagen folgen werden, erfahrt ihr in der folgenden Übersicht.

  • Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition; Cloud, Konsole und PC; verfügbar
  • Nobody Saves the World; Cloud, Konsole und PC; verfügbar
  • Death´s Door; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022
  • Hitman Trilogie; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022
  • Pupperazzi; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022
  • Tom Clancy´s Rainbow Six Extraction; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022
  • Tom Clancy´s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition; ab 20. Januar 2022
  • Windjammers 2; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master; Konsole und PC; ab 27. Januar 2022

Die folgenden Spiele verlassen am 31. Januar 2022 den Xbox Game Pass:

  • Cyber Shadow; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Nowhere Prophet; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Prison Architect; PC
  • Xeno Crisis; Cloud, Konsole und PC

Die folgenden Xbox Game Pass Titel unterstützen nun Xbox Touch Control:

  • Anvil (Game Preview)
  • Archvale
  • Exo One
  • The Forgotten City
  • Nobody Saves the World
  • One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
  • Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
  • Stardew Valley
  • Unpacking

Quelle: Microsoft Pressemitteilung vom 18. Januar 2022

Bildquelle: IO Interactive

