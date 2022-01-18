Xbox Game Pass: Neuzugänge der zweiten Januarhälfte sind bekannt

Der Xbox Game Pass erhält auch in der zweiten Monatshälfte einige Neuzugänge. Die ersten sind bereits verfügbar. Ab sofort dürft ihr via Pass Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition und Nobody Saves the World zocken. Welche Games in den kommenden Tagen folgen werden, erfahrt ihr in der folgenden Übersicht.

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition ; Cloud, Konsole und PC; verfügbar

; Cloud, Konsole und PC; verfügbar Nobody Saves the World ; Cloud, Konsole und PC; verfügbar

; Cloud, Konsole und PC; verfügbar Death´s Door ; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022

; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022 Hitman Trilogie ; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022

; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022 Pupperazzi ; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022

; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022 Tom Clancy´s Rainbow Six Extraction ; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022

; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022 Tom Clancy´s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition ; ab 20. Januar 2022

; ab 20. Januar 2022 Windjammers 2 ; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022

; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 20. Januar 2022 Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master; Konsole und PC; ab 27. Januar 2022

Die folgenden Spiele verlassen am 31. Januar 2022 den Xbox Game Pass:

Cyber Shadow ; Cloud, Konsole und PC

; Cloud, Konsole und PC Nowhere Prophet ; Cloud, Konsole und PC

; Cloud, Konsole und PC Prison Architect ; PC

; PC Xeno Crisis; Cloud, Konsole und PC

Die folgenden Xbox Game Pass Titel unterstützen nun Xbox Touch Control:

Anvil (Game Preview)

(Game Preview) Archvale

Exo One

The Forgotten City

Nobody Saves the World

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Stardew Valley

Unpacking

Quelle: Microsoft Pressemitteilung vom 18. Januar 2022

Bildquelle: IO Interactive