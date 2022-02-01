Forza Horizon 5 Serie 4 Updatenotes, Verbindungsprobleme und Serie 5 Teaser

Auszüge aus den Updatenotes

Das neue Forza Horizon 5 Update steht zur Verfügung. Passend dazu haben die Entwickler auch die Updatenotes zur Verfügung gestellt, die ihr unten einsehen könnt. Mit dem jüngsten Update sollen einige Probleme, inklusive Abstürzen der PC-Version, ausgemerzt werden. Einige Exploits werden damit ebenfalls entfernt. Dadurch habt ihr möglicherweise einige Fähigkeitspunkte mehr auf eurem Konto als noch vor dem Update. Warum? Einige Auto-Meisterungen wurden wegen Exploits in der Balance nachjustiert. In diesem Zusammenhang werden Punkte erstattet, die zuvor ausgegeben wurden. Dies betrifft nur die betroffenen Fahrzeuge, nicht sämtliche Auto-Meisterungen.

Die Fehlerbehebungen betreffen unter anderem einige Auszeichnungen und die Festival Spielliste. So wurde etwa ein Fehler behoben, durch den die saisonalen Meisterschaften für einige Spieler nicht als abgeschlossen registriert wurden, wenn die Schwierigkeit im Menü vor dem Rennen geändert wurde. Im Forzathon-Shop sind einige Dinge nun auf einen Kauf limitiert.

Blaupausen für erstellte Routen könnt ihr nun in Forza Horizon 5 bearbeiten. Bei EventLab Veranstaltungen skaliert nun auch der Gewinn für den Schwierigkeitsgrad-Bonus anhand der Anzahl der Drivatare. EventLab-Veranstaltungen können zudem jetzt mittels Keywords gesucht werden. Diese und weitere Details könnt ihr in den vollständigen Notes nachlesen. Falls ihr es verpasst habt, lest ihr an dieser Stelle meine umfangreiche Zusammenfassung zum Serie 4 Livestream. Dort findet ihr ebenfalls zahlreiche Informationen zu Serie 4 und dem Update. Die sind übersetzt, solltet ihr mit den englischen Patchnotes Probleme haben.

Verbindungsprobleme nach dem jüngsten Forza Horizon 5 Update

Probleme haben derzeit einige Personen in Forza Horizon 5 bei der Herstellung einer Multiplayer-Verbindung. Der Support hat via Twitter bereits reagiert: „We are currently investigating a multiplayer connection issue with #ForzaHorizon5 This can result in in an alert loop that you’ve been disconnected. We will update as soon as we have more information. Thanks for the ticket submissions!“

Das Problem wird untersucht und führt bei betroffenen Personen zu einer Schleife aus Warnungen (Loop). Der Support meldet sich mit einem Update, sobald weitere Informationen vorhanden sind.

Serie 5 Teaser, Car Pass Kalender und neue Hupen und Kleidung

Inzwischen ist auf der offiziellen Website von Forza auch der Blogpost zu Serie 4 da. Viel gibt der nach dem Stream und den Updatenotes nicht mehr an Neuigkeiten her. Interessant ist der Teaser für Forza Horizon 5 Serie 5: „Reports around the Horizon Festival state that construction on a Stunt Park is underway for Series 5 accompanied by new cars, new PR Stunts and party decorations adorned all over Mexico. Stay tuned for more details coming next month.“

Mit Serie 5 erwartet uns ein Stuntpark. In Aussicht gestellt wurden außerdem neue Autos, neue PR-Stunts und Partydekorationen, die Mexiko zieren werden.

Kleidung Hupen UK Racesuit Applause USA Racesuit Tape Rewind Germany Racesuit Breaking Shatter Japan Racesuit 3,2,1 Countdown Italy Racesuit Halo Theme Part 2 France Racesuit

Car Pass Kalender:

2019 Volkswagen Golf R, 03. Februar 2022

2005 MG XPower SV-R, 10. Februar 2022

1992 Mazda 323 GT-R, 17. Februar 2022

2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic, 24. Februar 2022

Forza Horizon 5 Updatenotes für den Patch vom 01. Februar 2022

Version Number:

Xbox One: 2.422.400.0

2.422.400.0 Xbox Series: 3.422.400.0

3.422.400.0 PC: 3.422.400.0

3.422.400.0 Steam: 1.422.400.0

Game Stability

Miscellaneous stability, memory, and performance fixes

A crash could occur when the game was installed at a path that was too long (Steam only). An error message will now appear instead.

Fixed a bug that could block progress on Horizon Stories, with later chapters not unlocking despite meeting their requirements

Fixed a crash that can occur when deleting a Rival Notification in the Message Center

Multiplayer

Various fixes for server stability and bandwidth optimisation to improve the reliability of all online game modes

Players will no longer lose their Skill Chain when they disconnect from Horizon Life

Fixed an issue that would prevent friends from appearing in the Online Player list

Fixed the Online Player list displaying the incorrect car and player level for other players in the session

Fixed an issue where Horizon Arcade „Stay with the group“ message could get stuck on screen after the event finishes

Fixed a bug that could cause the „Finding a Session“ notification to persist on screen

Fixed an issue where the car names may not appear in the Online Player list

Fixed a bug that could cause the Horizon Tour matchmaking HUD to display when matchmaking for the Trial

Players will now be placed at the Horizon Tour sign up location after their tour is complete

Added an on-screen message when matchmaking into Horizon Open

Prevent invites via LINK while in the Horizon Open session, waiting for the next event to start

Fixed a bug that could cause Horizon LINK invites to exclude the event type

Players can no longer accept LINK invites to PR stunts they have not unlocked

LINK can now be used to join a Seasonal Championship

Fixed a bug that allowed more than 6 players to enter a co-op event via LINK

Players can now respond „Thanks <Gamertag>“ after being sent „Good Luck“ via LINK

Prevented the Horizon Adventure screen from appearing during Horizon Arcade events

Added audio cues to the Mini Mission HUD in Horizon Arcade

Updated Horizon Arcade messaging when quitting the session

Fixed a bug that could cause the Mini Mission HUD to stay on screen once the round was complete

The Pinata Streak Bonus in Horizon Arcade now scales with player count

Group Waypoint will now be cleared if set to a Horizon Arcade event that closes

Group Waypoints are now removed when the player is no longer part of a convoy

Fixed a bug that would prevent players from accessing the map in Eliminator

Fixed a visual glitch with the sky, that can occur in Eliminator during a season change

All players will now see all Horizon Outposts during Eliminator, regardless of whether they have unlocked them yet

In Eliminator, if a player disconnects after you challenge them you are now considered to have won the challenge, rather than lose it

Fixed inconsistency in Team names in the end of race leaderboard

Wheel Compatibility

Fixed missing rumble on Wheel input devices on PC

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to get stuck in Change Input Mapping settings after changing input for a Steering Wheel

Fixed a bug that could cause FFB to be lost on the Logitech G920 after suspending the title

Added wheel mapping for Hori Force Feedback Wheel

Addressed a bug that would prevent some handbrake peripherals from working consistently

Exploits

Rebalanced some Car Mastery tables to remove exploit loops. This will refund player’s Skill Points on any affected cars.

Fixed an exploit which allowed players to earn Skill Points whilst AFK

Fixed an exploit with Wheelspins

PC

Improved the distance texture quality when running the Ultra quality setting on PC

Improved the foliage quality when running the Ultra quality setting on PC

Turning off screen effects now turns off chromatic aberration

Fixed chromatic aberration becoming too extreme with ultra-wide resolutions

The Limit Frame Rate option now works as expected

Fixed a bug that caused longer loading times on PC when the framerate was unlocked

Adjustments were made to the Target Hardware Profiler to better select the correct graphical preset

Cars

Fixed hole near wiper on Zenvo ST1

Fixed car reflectors clipping with rear bumper Toyota Arctic Cruiser

Fixed Toyota Celica where applying JSP Motorsport Sport Rear Wing flips vinyls upside down

Fixed Lamborghini Espada broken textures on wipers

Added missing ForzaVista pins on Jaguar XJ220S

Fixed Jaguar XJ13 cockpit cameras being too dark

Addressed cockpit camera being too dark for convertibles when the roof was down

Fixed rear brake position on Hoonigan Porsche 911 which was causing clipping issues

Fixed collision on Reliant Stabilisers

Fixed AO on the back of the Can-Am Maverick

Fixed Trial – Street Front Bumper being overly dark

Added new engine audio for the Pagani Zonda Cinque.

Accolades

Fixed the ‚Stay Frosty‘ and ‚Shopping Spree‘ Accolade unlocks

Fixed Proof Positive, Canyon Statue and Statues beneath Blue Water in El Camino not unlocking for some players

Fixed the Horizon Arcade accolades which required you to complete a specific Arcade type, not unlocking when it was the third round of a Horizon Arcade

Fixed some Rival accolades unlocking without beating the Rival ghost

Fixed some Rival accolades not unlocking when racing a P2P event

The ‚Jump to Reward‘ option in the Accolades menu will now take you to the accolade, rather than the category

EventLab

Previously created routes can now be edited

Difficulty bonus payouts from EventLab now scales with the number of Drivatars in the event

Players can now add and edit checkpoints when using Route Creator at a Street Race location

Players can now search EventLab events by keyword

Editing a text string in EventLab (such as notification text) will no longer delete what is already there

Added a „2020s“ car restriction option

Added Chinese car restriction option

The flask poster icon (indicating custom rules) will now appear correctly after publishing the event

Fixed up some assets that were missing collision

Tooltip added for the „Add Rule“ pill

EventLab events can now be started via LINK

Additional EventLab creations will be surfaced at all activation points

Fixed a bug that caused surfaced EventLab events from being duplicated on the event select menu

Crowd will no longer disappear after quitting EventLab event creation

Festival Playlist

Fixed an issue where Seasonal Championships wouldn’t complete if the player changed difficulty settings on the Pre-Race menu

Players can now match make into an Horizon Open event directly from the Horizon Open tile on the Festival Playlist

Prevented progress on the Festival Playlist Weekly Challenge being reset after the user experiences a server error

Fixed a bug that caused PR stunts to disappear after the weekly season change

‚Weekly Challenges Completed‘ stat was fixed to show the number of completed challenges, rather than chapters

Seasonal Collectible challenge progress will now persist between boots of the game

Treasure chests and seasonal collectibles are no longer counted towards the Bonus Board collection stats

Players must now take part in a complete Horizon Arcade (complete 3 rounds or all 10 minutes) in order to complete the Festival Playlist challenge

The Weekly Challenge will no longer show incorrect progress towards its chapters when driving a car that does not meet its requirements

Other

Added simplified Chinese Voice Over

Fixed a bug that would allow users to redeem multiple manufacturer rewards from the Car Collection screen

Some items in the Forzathon Shop will now only be purchasable a limited number of times

Livery Editor’s default scaling option has been changed to ’non-uniform‘, in line with previous titles

Added „Mobil“ decal to the Livery Editor

Head to Head challenges in Freeroam are now cancelled if the opposing player gets too far away before accepting the challenge

Fixed several instances of overlapping text in some languages on the Tuning screen

A new option has been added to the Video settings screen to open the HDR system calibration app (console only)

Voice over that plays when finishing a Super7 event is no longer cancelled when returning to the Super7 screen

Prevented users from being able to erroneously publish Super7 events with both props and traffic enabled

Fixed a bug that caused controller rumble and haptics to be lost after exiting during Horizon Open signup

Improved car shadowing when entering tunnels

Fixed a bug where players sometimes couldn’t make progress on V10 Horizon Story if they earned 3 stars in a previous chapter.

Fixed some text overlapping on the Race Scoreboard in some languages

The game will now show an explanation popup when trying to select exclusive emotes or clothing, rather than a marketplace error

Players will no longer be announced as the winner after quitting and losing to the selected rival

Notifications showing the CR earned in an event will now show after all events, when returning to Freeroam

Fixed a bug that would remove car control from the player if they switched cars while changing the convertible roof state

Fixed a bug when rewinding on the finish line in Rivals, causing an impossibly fast lap time

Quellen: Forzamotorsport.net 1, 2, abgerufen am 01. Februar 2022 20:43 Uhr; Twitter Forza Support; abgerufen am 01. Februar 2022 21:06 Uhr

Bildquelle: Playground Games