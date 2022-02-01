Xbox Game Pass Neuzugänge für die erste Februarhälfte stehen fest

Microsoft hat für den Xbox Game Pass einige Neuzugänge angekündigt. Die ersten stehen ab dem 03. Februar 2022 zur Verfügung. Was euch in den nächsten Tagen und Wochen im Pass erwartet, seht ihr unten.
- Contrast; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 03. Februar 2022
- Dreamscaper; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 03. Februar 2022
- Telling Lies; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 03. Februar 2022
- Besiege Game Preview; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 10. Februar 2022
- Crossfire X; Konsole; ab 10. Februar 2022
- Edge of Eternity; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 10. Februar 2022
- Skul: The Hero Slayer; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 10. Februar 2022
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 10. Februar 2022
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 14. Februar 2022
- Infernax; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 14. Februar 2022
Die folgenden Spiele werden hingegen am 15. Februar den Xbox Game Pass verlassen:
- Control; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Code Vein; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age; Konsole und PC
- The Medium; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Project Winter; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- The Falcooner; Cloud, Konsole und PC
