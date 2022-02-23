Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.05 ist da

Entwickler Guerilla Games hat den ersten Patch für Horizon Forbidden West zur Verfügung gestellt. Das Update behebt einige Fehler. Zusammen mit den Patchnotes haben die Entwickler auch eine Liste mit bekannten Problemen veröffentlicht. Beides findet ihr unten.

KNOWN ISSUES

We are currently looking into several issues reported by the community:

Some players are experiencing an issue in main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where Aloy can’t interact with a machine carcass, blocking progression.

Some players are experiencing an issue where Aloy’s outfit appears blurry in Photo Mode.

Some players are experiencing an issue with infinite loading screens when attempting to load into Melee Pits.

The team is investigating with high priority, several graphical issues reported by players regarding shimmering, sharpening and screen saturation when moving the camera.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘The Sea of Sands’ affecting several grapple points.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Cradle of Echoes’ where Varl would wander off on a reload from save.

Fixed an issue during interlude ‘The Eye of the Earth’ where Aloy could fall out of the world after skipping a cinematic.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where reloading a certain auto-save after completing the first quest could block progression.

Side Quests and Errands

Fixed an issue in errand quest ‘Night of Lights’ where a pullable box could get stuck and block the quest progression.

Fixed a progression issue in side quest ‘In The Fog’ related to fast travel during the quest.

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘Blood Choke’ where Atekka would appear to fall out of the sky.

World activities

Fixed an issue where Relic Ruin: The Daunt could not be started in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue in salvage contract The Greenswell: Plowhorn and the Plants where an optional objective could not be completed if the required item was sent to the player stash.