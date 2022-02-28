Forza Horizon 5: Serie 5 Details, Car Pass Ausblick und Updatenotes

Inhaltsverzeichnis
Update am 01. März 2022
Forza Horizon 5 Serie 5 steht vor der Tür. Los geht es am Donnerstagnachmittag. Begleitend dazu erscheint am 01. März 2022 ein Update, welches einige neue Funktionen und Fehlerbehebungen mitbringt. Zu den wichtigsten Neuerungen gehören ASL und BSL für Videos. ASL und BSL stehen für American Sign Language und British Sign Language. Zur Verfügung gestellt werden diese via Bild-in-Bild Funktion.
Was bringt das Update sonst noch? Zu den wichtigsten Eckpunkten gehören:
- Festival Spielliste: Es gibt rückwirkend Punkte für fehlerhafte tägliche Herausforderungen und Schatzsuchen für die Serien 1 und 2. Dadurch erhaltet ihr auch nachträglich den „Min, Meet Max“ Erfolg, solltet ihr alle anderen Aufgaben in einer Spielliste der genannten Serien erledigt haben.
- Horizon Tour: Es wird ein Fehler behoben, durch den die Tour in Spiellisten automatisch als abgeschlossen angezeigt wurde und zu Punktabzug führte.
- Scheinwerfer: Diese funktionieren nach dem Update wieder korrekt in Online-Rennen.
- Livery Editor: Die Ebenen-UI wird überarbeitet, um sicherzustellen, das Ebenen angezeigt werden und die Zahlen nicht mehr verdeckt werden.
- Foto-Modus: Es wird ein Fehler behoben, durch den die Uhrzeit nach dem Wechsel in den Fotomodus weiterlief.
- Verkehr: Es gibt Verbesserungen bei der Synchronisation des zivilen Verkehrs. Unter anderem wird ein Fehler behoben, durch den in Straßenrennen (Straßenszene?!) kein Verkehr auftaucht und ein weiterer Fehler, durch den nach Onlinerennen in Horizon Life kein Verkehr mehr erscheint.
- Eventlab: Die Möglichkeiten werden erweitert, wodurch künftig auch saisonale Objekte aus Serien platziert werden können, wie Schneemänner und die neue Party-Dekoration aus Serie 5.
Die vollständigen Updatenotes findet ihr am Ende dieser Meldung. Einen Ausblick auf künftige Updates gibt es ebenfalls. So wird unter anderem derzeit Feedback zur KI auf dem Schwierigkeitsgrad Unschlagbar untersucht. Hier kommt es zu Spikes in der Schwierigkeit. Auch für die Bestenlisten im Rivalen-Modus und für PR-Stunts wird eine Lösung gesucht, um sicherzustellen, dass diese fair sind.
Forza Horizon 5 Serie 5 Stunt Park
Die kommende Serie steht unter dem Motto „PR Stunt Carnival“ und verwandelt das Horizon Stadium in einen Stunt Park. In dem erwarten euch Rampen, Driftzonen, Loops und zerstörbare Objekte. Passend dazu wird Mexiko mit entsprechender Party-Dekoration geschmückt und beim Horizon Rush-Außenposten erwartet euch Konfetti.
Ein passendes Orangenes Piñata Outfit gibt es im Winter, wenn ihr 15 Dinosaurier Piñatas zerstört (Sammelobjekte der Liste). Ein neues Festwagen Rennen ist ebenfalls angekündigt. Schließt ihr es in der Sommer-Spielliste ab, erhaltet ihr dafür ein Grünes Piñata Outfit.
Forza Horizon 5 Serie 5 bringt jede Woche vier neue PR-Stunts mit sich. Insgesamt dürft ihr euch also auf 16 frische PR-Stunts freuen. Ankündigt sind Blitzerzonen, Gefahrenschilder, Wegbereiter und Blitzer. Die Blitzerzonen bleiben permanent, die anderen sind nur während der Serie verfügbar. Schließt ihr während der Serie PR-Stunts ab, wird dies mit Konfetti gefeiert. Flaggen, Rampen und Co. sind auch im festlichen Gewand während dieser vier Wochen.
Serie 5 Belohnungen
|
Kleidung
|
Autohupen
|Speed Trap Top
|Welcome Spring (Willkommen Frühling)
|Speed Zone Top
|Minecraft Theme
|Trailblazer Top
|Confetti Cannon (Konfettikanone)
|Danger Sign Top
|Carnival Parade Karnevals-Parade)
|Drift Zone Top
|Horizon Rush Top
|Piñata Outfit 1
|Piñata Outfit 2
Ergänzend dazu könnt ihr in der Charaktererstellung neue Shirts kaufen, die von den lokalen Kunstwerken, die ihr im Spiel findet, inspiriert sind.
Serie 5 Fahrzeuge
- 2018 KTM X-Bow GT4 (20 Punkte in der Sommer-Spielliste)
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro (20 Punkte in der Herbst-Spielliste)
- 2010 Noble M600 (20 Punkte in der Winter-Spielliste)
- 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35) (20 Punkte während der Frühlings-Spielliste
- 1965 MINI Cooper S Forza Edition (80 Punkte in der Serie verdienen)
Car Pass Neuzugänge während Serie 5
- 1986 Ford Mustang SVO, ab 03. März 2022
- 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ab 10. März 2022
- 2006 Noble M400, ab 17. März 2022
- 2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge, ab 24. März 2022
Forza Horizon 5 Serie 6 Teaser
Zu guter Letzt gab es den üblichen Teaser für die folgende Serie – Serie 6. Diese wird das Motto „The Horizon Customs Update“ haben.
Forza Horizon 5 Update vom 01. März 2022 Updatenotes
Version Number:
- Xbox One: 2.435.64.0
- Xbox Series: 3.435.64.0
- PC: 3.435.64.0
- Steam: 1.435.064.0
General
- Added ability to view followed players when on the Creative Hub tab on the Pause Menu via the button bar
- Updated Map Seasonal PR Stunt UI to be clearer
- Improved Livery Editor UI when using layers to not hide the layer contents
- Fixed Manufacturer rewards for new Series 4 Manufacturers
- Fixed Street Racing perk only working on Road Races
- Improved Car Collection navigation
- Fixed issue where HUD would sometimes not appear in Freeroam
- Fixed issue where player was unable to change their Radio Station
- Updated Logo on Horizon Race Suit to use FH5 rather than FH4
- Fixed issue where screen water droplets effect could persist after it’s stopped raining
- Auto-complete broken Festival Playlist challenges from Series 1 and 2:
- Series 1 Dailies: Crowd-Pleaser, Wash for 20 Seconds, Explorer, Riveting, Zoomies, Triple Drop, Go Wild
- Series 1 Weeklies: A True Super GT, I wanna be a rock star
- Series 1 Collectable: Gotta Smash em all
- Series 2 Treasure Hunt (Season 1)
- The prompt informing players of an incoming Season change will now appear in Horizon Life
- Fixed an issue that could cause the sky to not update after a Street Race, leaving future races at night (but without headlights)
- Fixed incorrect player name voice over in Spanish
- Final Checkpoint flares now appear in Street Race Rival events
- Time of Day is now paused in Photo Mode
- Fixed an issue where some players could lose credits after getting bid failed error message in the Auction House
Accessibility
- Added ASL and BSL option for Cinematics
- Added new difficulty preset „All Assists“
- Fixed Tritanopia setting on upgrade screens
- Colourblind options now change the mini-map route colour
- Various improvements to Screen Narration across the title
Multiplayer
- Fixed issue whilst joining events when already in a Convoy
- Fixed minor notification not always displaying the correct car restrictions in Horizon Tour
- Fixed issue where Horizon Tour would appear as already completed in a series, and cause players to lose their Tour points on historic Series
- Fixed issue where expired Horizon Arcade events from appearing on the map
- Fixed issue where Horizon Arcade HUD could display incorrect time in Mini Missions
- Fixed scoreboard not updating in Team King when in collapsed state
- Fixed some bad Eliminator car drop locations
- Added more responses to LINK Phrases
- Fixed an issue that could cause the „Finding a session“ message to persist on screen
- Fixed an issue that could result in a leader-less convoy
- Improvements to civillian traffic synchronisation
- Fixed an issue that could cause civillian traffic to not appear after an online event
- Fixed an issue that could prevent civillian traffic cars appearing in street races
- Fixed connection issues that could occur after resuming from a suspended state
- Players are now offered the choice of whether to stay in a convoy created by Link after the event is completed
EventLab and Super7
- When editing routes, added ability to start editing from the start line rather than the first placed checkpoint
- Added ability to view Creator Hub from the Challenge Browser in Super7
- Fixed „No Music“ not working correctly in Super7
- Updated Jump Pad prop to have more predictable behavior. This was previously using the car’s orientation, which could vary a lot but will now use the Jump Pad’s orientation
- Fixed an issue where EventLab creations at a PG Games location (such as the Arena), would ignore collision settings
- Added icon to show EventLab flyers to indicate whether it has props or not
- Fixed issue where some events weren’t showing the specific car restriction on the flyer
- Fixed issue where Car Theme would update to player’s current car, when editing an existing Blueprint
- Fixed issue where car would continue to drive whilst editing checkpoints in certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue that caused the EventLab titles to be incorrect after the Festival Playlist feature Event
Accolades
- Fixed „Most Iconic Trio“
- Fixed El Camino Accolade „Statues Beneath Blue Water“
- Fixed typo on „Cover Cars“ Accolade
- Fixed issue where Vocho was missing associated Accolades on the map details
- Improved linked Accolade logic when entering the screen from the map
- Fixed a bug in the tracking of the Bonus Board Accolades
Cars
- Fixed Nissan Dakar car part visibility issue
- Fixed BMW 1 Series gauge lighting bug
- Fixed GMC Jimmy not showing visual Rollcage upgrade part
- Corrected Car Name from Zenvo TS1 to ST1
- Fixed an issue affecting the bumpstop physics when a car is running extremely short suspension travel
- Fixed an issue where the Ferrari 575 and 599GTO sounded the wrong way round
Quellen: Forzamotorsport.net 1, 2; abgerufen am 28. Februar 2022
Bildquelle: Playground Games