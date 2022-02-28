Forza Horizon 5: Serie 5 Details, Car Pass Ausblick und Updatenotes

Update am 01. März 2022

Forza Horizon 5 Serie 5 steht vor der Tür. Los geht es am Donnerstagnachmittag. Begleitend dazu erscheint am 01. März 2022 ein Update, welches einige neue Funktionen und Fehlerbehebungen mitbringt. Zu den wichtigsten Neuerungen gehören ASL und BSL für Videos. ASL und BSL stehen für American Sign Language und British Sign Language. Zur Verfügung gestellt werden diese via Bild-in-Bild Funktion.

Was bringt das Update sonst noch? Zu den wichtigsten Eckpunkten gehören:

Festival Spielliste: Es gibt rückwirkend Punkte für fehlerhafte tägliche Herausforderungen und Schatzsuchen für die Serien 1 und 2. Dadurch erhaltet ihr auch nachträglich den „Min, Meet Max“ Erfolg, solltet ihr alle anderen Aufgaben in einer Spielliste der genannten Serien erledigt haben.

Es gibt rückwirkend Punkte für fehlerhafte tägliche Herausforderungen und Schatzsuchen für die Serien 1 und 2. Dadurch erhaltet ihr auch nachträglich den „Min, Meet Max“ Erfolg, solltet ihr alle anderen Aufgaben in einer Spielliste der genannten Serien erledigt haben. Horizon Tour: Es wird ein Fehler behoben, durch den die Tour in Spiellisten automatisch als abgeschlossen angezeigt wurde und zu Punktabzug führte.

Es wird ein Fehler behoben, durch den die Tour in Spiellisten automatisch als abgeschlossen angezeigt wurde und zu Punktabzug führte. Scheinwerfer: Diese funktionieren nach dem Update wieder korrekt in Online-Rennen.

Diese funktionieren nach dem Update wieder korrekt in Online-Rennen. Livery Editor: Die Ebenen-UI wird überarbeitet, um sicherzustellen, das Ebenen angezeigt werden und die Zahlen nicht mehr verdeckt werden.

Die Ebenen-UI wird überarbeitet, um sicherzustellen, das Ebenen angezeigt werden und die Zahlen nicht mehr verdeckt werden. Foto-Modus: Es wird ein Fehler behoben, durch den die Uhrzeit nach dem Wechsel in den Fotomodus weiterlief.

Es wird ein Fehler behoben, durch den die Uhrzeit nach dem Wechsel in den Fotomodus weiterlief. Verkehr: Es gibt Verbesserungen bei der Synchronisation des zivilen Verkehrs. Unter anderem wird ein Fehler behoben, durch den in Straßenrennen (Straßenszene?!) kein Verkehr auftaucht und ein weiterer Fehler, durch den nach Onlinerennen in Horizon Life kein Verkehr mehr erscheint.

Es gibt Verbesserungen bei der Synchronisation des zivilen Verkehrs. Unter anderem wird ein Fehler behoben, durch den in Straßenrennen (Straßenszene?!) kein Verkehr auftaucht und ein weiterer Fehler, durch den nach Onlinerennen in Horizon Life kein Verkehr mehr erscheint. Eventlab: Die Möglichkeiten werden erweitert, wodurch künftig auch saisonale Objekte aus Serien platziert werden können, wie Schneemänner und die neue Party-Dekoration aus Serie 5.

Die vollständigen Updatenotes findet ihr am Ende dieser Meldung. Einen Ausblick auf künftige Updates gibt es ebenfalls. So wird unter anderem derzeit Feedback zur KI auf dem Schwierigkeitsgrad Unschlagbar untersucht. Hier kommt es zu Spikes in der Schwierigkeit. Auch für die Bestenlisten im Rivalen-Modus und für PR-Stunts wird eine Lösung gesucht, um sicherzustellen, dass diese fair sind.

Forza Horizon 5 Serie 5 Stunt Park

Die kommende Serie steht unter dem Motto „PR Stunt Carnival“ und verwandelt das Horizon Stadium in einen Stunt Park. In dem erwarten euch Rampen, Driftzonen, Loops und zerstörbare Objekte. Passend dazu wird Mexiko mit entsprechender Party-Dekoration geschmückt und beim Horizon Rush-Außenposten erwartet euch Konfetti.

Ein passendes Orangenes Piñata Outfit gibt es im Winter, wenn ihr 15 Dinosaurier Piñatas zerstört (Sammelobjekte der Liste). Ein neues Festwagen Rennen ist ebenfalls angekündigt. Schließt ihr es in der Sommer-Spielliste ab, erhaltet ihr dafür ein Grünes Piñata Outfit.

Forza Horizon 5 Serie 5 bringt jede Woche vier neue PR-Stunts mit sich. Insgesamt dürft ihr euch also auf 16 frische PR-Stunts freuen. Ankündigt sind Blitzerzonen, Gefahrenschilder, Wegbereiter und Blitzer. Die Blitzerzonen bleiben permanent, die anderen sind nur während der Serie verfügbar. Schließt ihr während der Serie PR-Stunts ab, wird dies mit Konfetti gefeiert. Flaggen, Rampen und Co. sind auch im festlichen Gewand während dieser vier Wochen.

Serie 5 Belohnungen

Kleidung Autohupen Speed Trap Top Welcome Spring (Willkommen Frühling) Speed Zone Top Minecraft Theme Trailblazer Top Confetti Cannon (Konfettikanone) Danger Sign Top Carnival Parade Karnevals-Parade) Drift Zone Top Horizon Rush Top Piñata Outfit 1 Piñata Outfit 2

Ergänzend dazu könnt ihr in der Charaktererstellung neue Shirts kaufen, die von den lokalen Kunstwerken, die ihr im Spiel findet, inspiriert sind.

Serie 5 Fahrzeuge

2018 KTM X-Bow GT4 (20 Punkte in der Sommer-Spielliste)

2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro (20 Punkte in der Herbst-Spielliste)

2010 Noble M600 (20 Punkte in der Winter-Spielliste)

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35) (20 Punkte während der Frühlings-Spielliste

1965 MINI Cooper S Forza Edition (80 Punkte in der Serie verdienen)

Car Pass Neuzugänge während Serie 5

1986 Ford Mustang SVO, ab 03. März 2022

2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ab 10. März 2022

2006 Noble M400, ab 17. März 2022

2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge, ab 24. März 2022

Forza Horizon 5 Serie 6 Teaser

Zu guter Letzt gab es den üblichen Teaser für die folgende Serie – Serie 6. Diese wird das Motto „The Horizon Customs Update“ haben.

Forza Horizon 5 Update vom 01. März 2022 Updatenotes

Version Number:

Xbox One: 2.435.64.0

2.435.64.0 Xbox Series: 3.435.64.0

3.435.64.0 PC: 3.435.64.0

3.435.64.0 Steam: 1.435.064.0

General

Added ability to view followed players when on the Creative Hub tab on the Pause Menu via the button bar

Updated Map Seasonal PR Stunt UI to be clearer

Improved Livery Editor UI when using layers to not hide the layer contents

Fixed Manufacturer rewards for new Series 4 Manufacturers

Fixed Street Racing perk only working on Road Races

Improved Car Collection navigation

Fixed issue where HUD would sometimes not appear in Freeroam

Fixed issue where player was unable to change their Radio Station

Updated Logo on Horizon Race Suit to use FH5 rather than FH4

Fixed issue where screen water droplets effect could persist after it’s stopped raining

Auto-complete broken Festival Playlist challenges from Series 1 and 2: Series 1 Dailies: Crowd-Pleaser, Wash for 20 Seconds, Explorer, Riveting, Zoomies, Triple Drop, Go Wild Series 1 Weeklies: A True Super GT, I wanna be a rock star Series 1 Collectable: Gotta Smash em all Series 2 Treasure Hunt (Season 1)

The prompt informing players of an incoming Season change will now appear in Horizon Life

Fixed an issue that could cause the sky to not update after a Street Race, leaving future races at night (but without headlights)

Fixed incorrect player name voice over in Spanish

Final Checkpoint flares now appear in Street Race Rival events

Time of Day is now paused in Photo Mode

Fixed an issue where some players could lose credits after getting bid failed error message in the Auction House

Accessibility

Added ASL and BSL option for Cinematics

Added new difficulty preset „All Assists“

Fixed Tritanopia setting on upgrade screens

Colourblind options now change the mini-map route colour

Various improvements to Screen Narration across the title

Multiplayer

Fixed issue whilst joining events when already in a Convoy

Fixed minor notification not always displaying the correct car restrictions in Horizon Tour

Fixed issue where Horizon Tour would appear as already completed in a series, and cause players to lose their Tour points on historic Series

Fixed issue where expired Horizon Arcade events from appearing on the map

Fixed issue where Horizon Arcade HUD could display incorrect time in Mini Missions

Fixed scoreboard not updating in Team King when in collapsed state

Fixed some bad Eliminator car drop locations

Added more responses to LINK Phrases

Fixed an issue that could cause the „Finding a session“ message to persist on screen

Fixed an issue that could result in a leader-less convoy

Improvements to civillian traffic synchronisation

Fixed an issue that could cause civillian traffic to not appear after an online event

Fixed an issue that could prevent civillian traffic cars appearing in street races

Fixed connection issues that could occur after resuming from a suspended state

Players are now offered the choice of whether to stay in a convoy created by Link after the event is completed

EventLab and Super7

When editing routes, added ability to start editing from the start line rather than the first placed checkpoint

Added ability to view Creator Hub from the Challenge Browser in Super7

Fixed „No Music“ not working correctly in Super7

Updated Jump Pad prop to have more predictable behavior. This was previously using the car’s orientation, which could vary a lot but will now use the Jump Pad’s orientation

Fixed an issue where EventLab creations at a PG Games location (such as the Arena), would ignore collision settings

Added icon to show EventLab flyers to indicate whether it has props or not

Fixed issue where some events weren’t showing the specific car restriction on the flyer

Fixed issue where Car Theme would update to player’s current car, when editing an existing Blueprint

Fixed issue where car would continue to drive whilst editing checkpoints in certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that caused the EventLab titles to be incorrect after the Festival Playlist feature Event

Accolades

Fixed „Most Iconic Trio“

Fixed El Camino Accolade „Statues Beneath Blue Water“

Fixed typo on „Cover Cars“ Accolade

Fixed issue where Vocho was missing associated Accolades on the map details

Improved linked Accolade logic when entering the screen from the map

Fixed a bug in the tracking of the Bonus Board Accolades

Cars

Fixed Nissan Dakar car part visibility issue

Fixed BMW 1 Series gauge lighting bug

Fixed GMC Jimmy not showing visual Rollcage upgrade part

Corrected Car Name from Zenvo TS1 to ST1

Fixed an issue affecting the bumpstop physics when a car is running extremely short suspension travel

Fixed an issue where the Ferrari 575 and 599GTO sounded the wrong way round

