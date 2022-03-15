ea_play_game_pass

Xbox Game Pass weitere Neuzugänge für den März

15. März 2022

Was tut sich in der zweiten Monatshälfte beim Xbox Game Pass? Die kommenden Neuzugänge hat Microsoft heute bekanntgegeben. Auf folgende Spiele dürft ihr euch freuen:

  • Shredders; Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S; ab 17. März 2022
  • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 17. März 2022
  • Tainted Grail: Conquest; Xbox; ab 22. März 2022
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 22. März 2022
  • Norco; Xbox; ab 24. März 2022
  • F1 2021; Konsole; ab 24. März 2022
  • Crusader Kings III; Xbox Series X|S; ab 29. März 2022
  • Weird West; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 31. März 2022

Xbox Touch Controls wird künftig von neun weiteren Spielen unterstützt:

  • Among Us
  • Katamari Damacy Reroll
  • Lumines Remastered
  • Pupperazzi
  • Rubber Bandits
  • Spelunky 2
  • Telling Lies
  • Undungeon
  • Young Souls

Die folgenden Spiele verlassen am 31. März den Xbox Game Pass:

  • Madden NFL 20; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Narita Boy; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Shadow Warrior 2; Cloud, Konsole und PC

Am 11. April verlässt der folgende Titel den Pass:

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep und Forsaken; PC

Quelle: Microsoft Pressemitteilung vom 15. März 2022

Bildquelle: Microsoft

