Horizon Forbidden West – Patch 1.08 Updatenotes

Guerilla Games hat heute Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.08 zur Verfügung gestellt. Der Patch entfernt eine Reihe von Bugs aus dem Spiel, die unter anderem die Hauptstory und andere Aktivitäten betrafen. Einige Performance-Verbesserungen sind ebenfalls Teil des Updates. Bei den Waffen und Gegnern wird die Balance angepasst. Details zum Patch findet ihr in den untenstehenden Updatenotes. Diese beinhalten in einigen Abschnitten Spoiler. Solltet ihr die Story noch nicht abgeschlossen haben, möchtet ihr vielleicht die Abschnitte zur Hauptstory und Nebenquests überlesen.

Der Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.08 stet bereits zur Verfügung und kann auf eurer PlayStation installiert werden.

KNOWN ISSUES

We are currently looking into several issues reported by the community. Please note that these issues are not yet fixed in this patch, but our teams are investigating them with high priority.

Some players have reported an issue with receiving the reward after completing the Black Box Collectibles activity.

Some players have reported multiple issues with various types of traversal after the player fast travels to any campfire while gliding inside of a tornado.

The team are continuing to investigate and tweak the reported graphical issues regarding shimmering, sharpening and screen saturation.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘All That Remains’ where restarting from a certain save would cause Aloy to spawn in the Base and unable to leave.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Thebes’ where Aloy’s breathing sounds were playing during a cinematic sequence.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Cradle of Echoes’ where loading a save created on the previous patch would cause Aloy to be stuck in the Base.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘The Broken Sky’ where reloading a certain save could sometimes disable fast travel unintentionally.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘The Dying Lands’ where Aloy’s companions would not lead the way after restarting from a specific save.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘The Dying Lands’ where Varl and Zo would sometimes idle outside of Plainsong and block progression.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘To The Brink’ where using Silent Strike on a quest-specific Bristleback would teleport the player to Chainscrape.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘The Bristlebacks’ where Ulvund didn’t get the memo and stuck around in Chainscrape after the quest was completed.

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘What Was Lost’ where Kotallo would sometimes become unresponsive when reloading from a specific save.

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘Blood For Blood’ where Kavvoh and Arokkeh could not be interacted with in specific circumstances, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘Forbidden Legacy’ where fast traveling during the Slitherfang encounter would cause the machine to not respawn, thus blocking progression.

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘The Roots that Bind’ where the quest objective „Go to the Drumroot“ would not complete after damaging the Widemaws from a large distance.