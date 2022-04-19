need_for_speed_hot_pursuit_remastered

Xbox Game Pass April Neuzugänge der zweiten Monatshälfte

totallygamergirl 19. April 2022 News Schreib was dazu

Microsoft hat Nachschub für den Xbox Game Pass angekündigt. Einiges steht bereits zur Verfügung. Der Rest folgt im Laufe des aktuellen Monats. Auf die folgenden Games dürft ihr euch freuen:

  • F1 2021; Cloud; jetzt verfügbar
  • Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered; Cloud (EA Play); jetzt verfügbar
  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion; Cloud, Konsole und PC; jetzt verfügbar
  • 7 Days to Die; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 26. April 2022
  • Research and Destroy; Konsole und PC; ab 26. April 2022
  • Bugsnax; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 28. April 2022
  • Unsouled; Konsole und PC; ab 28. April 2022

Xbox Touch Control Neuzugänge

  • Ben 10
  • Besiege
  • Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition 
  • Edge of Eternity 
  • Hitman Trilogy 
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator 
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
  • Paw Patrol
  • Race with Ryan
  • Transformers Battlegrounds
  • Windjammers 2
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Am 30. April 2022 verlassen die folgenden Spiele den Xbox Game Pass:

  • Cricket 19; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Outlast 2; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Secret Neighbor; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Streets of Rage 4; Cloud, Konsole und PC

Quelle: Xbox Pressemitteilung

Bildquelle: Electronic Arts

Unterstütze meine Arbeit über ko-fi.com
  Push-Meldungen aktivieren

Tags

Siehe auch

Hitman 2

Xbox Game Pass: Neuzugänge der zweiten Januarhälfte sind bekannt

Der Xbox Game Pass erhält auch in der zweiten Monatshälfte einige Neuzugänge. Die ersten sind …

Ubisoft E3 2018 Conference

Ubisoft+ kommt auf die Xbox und Rainbow Six Extraction in den Xbox Game Pass

Ubisoft bringt den Abonnementservice Ubisoft+ auf die Xbox. Ein solches Abo bietet Zugang zu über …

Kommentare Abonnieren
Benachrichtige mich zu:
guest
0 Kommentare
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare ansehen
Kontakt | Datenschutz | Impressum
Copyright © 2022 totallygamergirl Alle Rechte vorbehalten.