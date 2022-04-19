Xbox Game Pass April Neuzugänge der zweiten Monatshälfte

Microsoft hat Nachschub für den Xbox Game Pass angekündigt. Einiges steht bereits zur Verfügung. Der Rest folgt im Laufe des aktuellen Monats. Auf die folgenden Games dürft ihr euch freuen:
- F1 2021; Cloud; jetzt verfügbar
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered; Cloud (EA Play); jetzt verfügbar
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion; Cloud, Konsole und PC; jetzt verfügbar
- 7 Days to Die; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 26. April 2022
- Research and Destroy; Konsole und PC; ab 26. April 2022
- Bugsnax; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 28. April 2022
- Unsouled; Konsole und PC; ab 28. April 2022
Xbox Touch Control Neuzugänge
- Ben 10
- Besiege
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- Edge of Eternity
- Hitman Trilogy
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Paw Patrol
- Race with Ryan
- Transformers Battlegrounds
- Windjammers 2
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
Am 30. April 2022 verlassen die folgenden Spiele den Xbox Game Pass:
- Cricket 19; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Outlast 2; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Secret Neighbor; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Streets of Rage 4; Cloud, Konsole und PC
Quelle: Xbox Pressemitteilung
Bildquelle: Electronic Arts