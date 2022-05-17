Jurassic World Evolution 2

Xbox Game Pass Mai Neuzugänge für die zweite Monatshälfte angekündigt

totallygamergirl 17. Mai 2022 News Schreib was dazu

Microsoft hat in einer Ankündigung die Xbox Game Pass Neuzugänge für die zweite Mai-Hälfte verkündet. Auf die folgenden Spiele dürft ihr euch freuen:

  • Her Story; PC; bereits verfügbar
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2; Cloud, Konsole und PC; bereits verfügbar
  • Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview); Konsole und PC; bereits verfügbar
  • skate.; Cloud; bereits verfügbar
  • Umurangi Generation Special Edition; Cloud, Konsole und PC; bereits verfügbar
  • Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 19. Mai 2022
  • Vampire Survivors; PC; ab 19. Mai 2022
  • Floppy Knights; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 24. Mai 2022
  • Hardscape: Shipbreaker; PC; ab 24. Mai 2022
  • Sniper Elite 5; Konsole und PC; ab 26. Mai 2022
  • Cricket 22; PC; ab 27. Mai 2022
  • Pac-Man Museum+; Cloud, Konsole und PC; 27. Mai 2022

Wie üblich kommen nicht nur neue Spiele dazu, einige werden den Xbox Game Pass auch verlassen. Folgende Games fliegen am 31. Mai 2022 raus:

  • EA Sports NHL 20; Konsole
  • Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19; Cloud, Konsole und pC
  • Knockout City; Konsole und PC
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest; PC
  • Superhot Mind Control Delete; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Yes Your Grace; Cloud, Konsole und PC

Die 11 folgenden Spiele könnt ihr künftig auch mit Xbox Touch Controls steuern:

  • A Memoir Blue
  • Contrast
  • Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
  • Far: Changing Tides
  • Kentucky Route Zero
  • Loot River
  • Paradise Killer
  • Tainted Grail: Conquest
  • Townscaper
  • Visage

Quelle: Microsoft Pressemitteilung vom 17. Mai 2022

Bildquelle: Frontier Developments

