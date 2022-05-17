Xbox Game Pass Mai Neuzugänge für die zweite Monatshälfte angekündigt

Microsoft hat in einer Ankündigung die Xbox Game Pass Neuzugänge für die zweite Mai-Hälfte verkündet. Auf die folgenden Spiele dürft ihr euch freuen:
- Her Story; PC; bereits verfügbar
- Jurassic World Evolution 2; Cloud, Konsole und PC; bereits verfügbar
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview); Konsole und PC; bereits verfügbar
- skate.; Cloud; bereits verfügbar
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition; Cloud, Konsole und PC; bereits verfügbar
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 19. Mai 2022
- Vampire Survivors; PC; ab 19. Mai 2022
- Floppy Knights; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 24. Mai 2022
- Hardscape: Shipbreaker; PC; ab 24. Mai 2022
- Sniper Elite 5; Konsole und PC; ab 26. Mai 2022
- Cricket 22; PC; ab 27. Mai 2022
- Pac-Man Museum+; Cloud, Konsole und PC; 27. Mai 2022
Wie üblich kommen nicht nur neue Spiele dazu, einige werden den Xbox Game Pass auch verlassen. Folgende Games fliegen am 31. Mai 2022 raus:
- EA Sports NHL 20; Konsole
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19; Cloud, Konsole und pC
- Knockout City; Konsole und PC
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest; PC
- Superhot Mind Control Delete; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Yes Your Grace; Cloud, Konsole und PC
Die 11 folgenden Spiele könnt ihr künftig auch mit Xbox Touch Controls steuern:
- A Memoir Blue
- Contrast
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Far: Changing Tides
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Loot River
- Paradise Killer
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Townscaper
- Visage
Quelle: Microsoft Pressemitteilung vom 17. Mai 2022
Bildquelle: Frontier Developments