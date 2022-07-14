Forza Horizon 5: Neue Erfolge für das Hauptspiel und den Hot Wheels DLC

10 No One Expects the Hot Wheels Expedition Arrive at the Horizon Hot Wheels Outpost

10 The Rookie Complete the Rookie Qualifier Event

10 Pros, no Cons Complete the Pro Qualifier Event

10 Missions! Complete 5 Missions

10 Lessons in Hot Wheels History Complete the first Chapter of the Hot Wheels Horizon Story

10 Competition, Experimentation, and Creativity Play another player’s EventLab creation utilizing Hot Wheels track pieces

10 Beach Bomb Earn 3 stars at the Canyon Jump Danger Sign in a 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe

10 Aquanaut Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Water Flume Track

10 Icy Roads Ahead Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Ice Track

10 Shaken not Third Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Rumble Track

10 Attracted to Victory Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Magnet Track

10 Points Mean Prizes Complete any Seasonal Event in Hot Wheels Park

20 High Roller Spin 25 Wheelspins while in Hot Wheels Park

20 I’m an Expert now Complete the Expert Qualifier Event

20 More Missions! Complete 25 Missions

20 Hot Wheels, Hot Laps Post a clean time for every Rivals route in Hot Wheels Park

25 WORT, WORT, WORT! Complete the Elite Qualifier Event

25 Hot Wheels Legend Win the Hot Wheels Goliath event and become the Hot Wheels Legend

25 Missions Complete! Complete All Missions

25 Over Qualified Earn 3 Stars from each of the Hot Wheels Qualifier events

25 Altitude Quickness Win all Race Events

25 Hot Wheels All Star Earn 3 Stars from every PR Stunt in Hot WHeels Park

25 Soared and Board Smash all Bonus Boards in Hot Wheels Park

25 Gotta Pop ‚Em All Smash all of the Floating Tanks in Hot Wheels Park

25 Fresh Pressed Orange Routes Discover every road in Hot Wheels Park

25 Major in Hot Wheels History Complete all Chapters in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story

25 Professor of Hot Wheels History Earn 3 Stars from every Chapter in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story