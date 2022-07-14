Forza Horizon 5: Neue Erfolge für das Hauptspiel und den Hot Wheels DLC

Kommende Woche Dienstag erscheint die Erweiterung Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels. Mit dem DLC erhält das Spiel auch eine Reihe von neuen Erfolgen. Schaltet ihr alle frei, gibt es als Belohnung 500 Gamerscore. Die folgenden 28 Erfolge kommen neu ins Spiel:
|10
|No One Expects the Hot Wheels Expedition
|Arrive at the Horizon Hot Wheels Outpost
|10
|The Rookie
|Complete the Rookie Qualifier Event
|10
|Pros, no Cons
|Complete the Pro Qualifier Event
|10
|Missions!
|Complete 5 Missions
|10
|Lessons in Hot Wheels History
|Complete the first Chapter of the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
|10
|Competition, Experimentation, and Creativity
|Play another player’s EventLab creation utilizing Hot Wheels track pieces
|10
|Beach Bomb
|Earn 3 stars at the Canyon Jump Danger Sign in a 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
|10
|Aquanaut
|Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Water Flume Track
|10
|Icy Roads Ahead
|Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Ice Track
|10
|Shaken not Third
|Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Rumble Track
|10
|Attracted to Victory
|Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Magnet Track
|10
|Points Mean Prizes
|Complete any Seasonal Event in Hot Wheels Park
|20
|High Roller
|Spin 25 Wheelspins while in Hot Wheels Park
|20
|I’m an Expert now
|Complete the Expert Qualifier Event
|20
|More Missions!
|Complete 25 Missions
|20
|Hot Wheels, Hot Laps
|Post a clean time for every Rivals route in Hot Wheels Park
|25
|WORT, WORT, WORT!
|Complete the Elite Qualifier Event
|25
|Hot Wheels Legend
|Win the Hot Wheels Goliath event and become the Hot Wheels Legend
|25
|Missions Complete!
|Complete All Missions
|25
|Over Qualified
|Earn 3 Stars from each of the Hot Wheels Qualifier events
|25
|Altitude Quickness
|Win all Race Events
|25
|Hot Wheels All Star
|Earn 3 Stars from every PR Stunt in Hot WHeels Park
|25
|Soared and Board
|Smash all Bonus Boards in Hot Wheels Park
|25
|Gotta Pop ‚Em All
|Smash all of the Floating Tanks in Hot Wheels Park
|25
|Fresh Pressed Orange Routes
|Discover every road in Hot Wheels Park
|25
|Major in Hot Wheels History
|Complete all Chapters in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
|25
|Professor of Hot Wheels History
|Earn 3 Stars from every Chapter in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
|25
|Supersonic
|Finish the Hot Wheels Goliath event in under 10 minutes
Das Hauptspiel bekommt ebenfalls neue Erfolge spendiert. Laut Blogpost soll dies zwar erst mit dem Serie 10 Update der Fall sein, tatsächlich sind sie aber schon verfügbar. Habt ihr die Bedingungen bereits erfüllt, ploppen sie beim nächsten Spielstart auf. Das Hauptspiel hat nun acht neue Erfolge, die euch 130 Gamerscore einbringen. Die folgenden Erfolge sind neu:
|10
|Badge of Honour
|Earn a Badge
|10
|Hoonigan Impressionist
|Smash a Pinata in the ‚Drift Club Mexico‘ Chapter of the ‚Drift Club‘ Horizon Story
|10
|The Grand Opening
|Earn 10 Levels in Horizon Open
|30
|Another One Bites the Dust
|Earn 100 Levels in Horizon Open
|10
|One for All
|Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Mercedes-AMG One
|10
|Back in the Saddle
|Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Ford Bronco
|20
|Join the Club
|Complete all chapters of the ‚Drift Club‘ Horizon Story
|30
|Drift Club Mexico
|Earn 3 stars in all chapters of the ‚Drift Club‘ Horizon Story
Quelle: Forza.net; abgerufen am 14. Juli 2022, 16:03 Uhr
Bildquelle: Playground Games