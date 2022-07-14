forza_horizon_5_hot_wheels_achievements

Forza Horizon 5: Neue Erfolge für das Hauptspiel und den Hot Wheels DLC

totallygamergirl 14. Juli 2022 News Kommentare

Kommende Woche Dienstag erscheint die Erweiterung Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels. Mit dem DLC erhält das Spiel auch eine Reihe von neuen Erfolgen. Schaltet ihr alle frei, gibt es als Belohnung 500 Gamerscore. Die folgenden 28 Erfolge kommen neu ins Spiel:

10 No One Expects the Hot Wheels Expedition Arrive at the Horizon Hot Wheels Outpost
10 The Rookie Complete the Rookie Qualifier Event
10 Pros, no Cons Complete the Pro Qualifier Event
10 Missions! Complete 5 Missions
10 Lessons in Hot Wheels History Complete the first Chapter of the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
10 Competition, Experimentation, and Creativity Play another player’s EventLab creation utilizing Hot Wheels track pieces
10 Beach Bomb Earn 3 stars at the Canyon Jump Danger Sign in a 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
10 Aquanaut Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Water Flume Track
10 Icy Roads Ahead Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Ice Track
10 Shaken not Third Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Rumble Track
10 Attracted to Victory Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Magnet Track
10 Points Mean Prizes Complete any Seasonal Event in Hot Wheels Park
20 High Roller Spin 25 Wheelspins while in Hot Wheels Park
20 I’m an Expert now Complete the Expert Qualifier Event
20 More Missions! Complete 25 Missions
20 Hot Wheels, Hot Laps Post a clean time for every Rivals route in Hot Wheels Park
25 WORT, WORT, WORT! Complete the Elite Qualifier Event
25 Hot Wheels Legend Win the Hot Wheels Goliath event and become the Hot Wheels Legend
25 Missions Complete! Complete All Missions
25 Over Qualified Earn 3 Stars from each of the Hot Wheels Qualifier events
25 Altitude Quickness Win all Race Events
25 Hot Wheels All Star Earn 3 Stars from every PR Stunt in Hot WHeels Park
25 Soared and Board Smash all Bonus Boards in Hot Wheels Park
25 Gotta Pop ‚Em All Smash all of the Floating Tanks in Hot Wheels Park
25 Fresh Pressed Orange Routes Discover every road in Hot Wheels Park
25 Major in Hot Wheels History Complete all Chapters in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
25 Professor of Hot Wheels History Earn 3 Stars from every Chapter in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
25 Supersonic Finish the Hot Wheels Goliath event in under 10 minutes

Das Hauptspiel bekommt ebenfalls neue Erfolge spendiert. Laut Blogpost soll dies zwar erst mit dem Serie 10 Update der Fall sein, tatsächlich sind sie aber schon verfügbar. Habt ihr die Bedingungen bereits erfüllt, ploppen sie beim nächsten Spielstart auf. Das Hauptspiel hat nun acht neue Erfolge, die euch 130 Gamerscore einbringen. Die folgenden Erfolge sind neu:

10 Badge of Honour Earn a Badge
10 Hoonigan Impressionist Smash a Pinata in the ‚Drift Club Mexico‘ Chapter of the ‚Drift Club‘ Horizon Story
10 The Grand Opening Earn 10 Levels in Horizon Open
30 Another One Bites the Dust Earn 100 Levels in Horizon Open
10 One for All Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Mercedes-AMG One
10 Back in the Saddle Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Ford Bronco
20 Join the Club Complete all chapters of the ‚Drift Club‘ Horizon Story
30 Drift Club Mexico Earn 3 stars in all chapters of the ‚Drift Club‘ Horizon Story

Quelle: Forza.net; abgerufen am 14. Juli 2022, 16:03 Uhr

Bildquelle: Playground Games

