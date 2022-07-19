Forza Horizon 5 Serie 10 Updatenotes, Update steht zur Verfügung

Pünktlich um 19:00 Uhr hat Playground Games die Forza Horizon 5 Serie 10 Updatenotes veröffentlicht. Das Update steht nun ebenfalls zur Verfügung und kann installiert werden. Da die Auslieferung gerade erst gestartet ist, müsst ihr möglicherweise auf eurer Konsole oder eurem PC manuell nach dem Update suchen. Beim Spielstart solltet ihr allerdings auch darauf hingewiesen werden.
Details zur kommenden Forza Horizon 5 Serie 10 wurden bereits gestern im Rahmen der jüngsten Ausgabe Forza Monthly – ein Livestreamformat – bekannt. Falls ihr sie verpasst habt, könnt ihr sie in dieser Meldung nachlesen. Serie 10 beginnt erst am Donnerstag. Das erste Add-on Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels ist nun allerdings verfügbar.
Forza Horizon 5 Serie 10 Updatenotes
General
- Various stability and performance improvements
- New Save Recovery System has been added. If loss of save data is detected, players will be shown a pop-up offering to restore a previous backup.
- Players will not be able to recover lost saves from prior to Series 10 with this new system.
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to lose credits if their Auction House bid failed
- Fixed an issue where certain cars were more unstable when using simulated steering after a physics change in Series 9
- Fixed a bug that could cause the Horizon Tour in Festival Playlist to autocomplete
- Fixed the timer in Test Driver: Horizon Wilds – Off the Beaten Trail
- ANNA and VO are now affected by the Speech Volume setting
- Player character prosthetics will now be consistent in the V10 Story cutscenes
- Fixed a bug that could cause loud echoes in Forza Vista when opening car parts
New Car Customisation features
- New Hot Wheels Semi-Slick Race Tyre Compound
- Hot Wheels Spectraflame paint featuring 12 colours variation
Online
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Win Screen timer to show 0 seconds when completing a Story Mission in Co-op
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to timeout when joining an EventLab event in Co-op
- Fixed an issue that could prevent players from getting challenged in Eliminator when displaying the Telemetry UI
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to be kicked back to Freeroam during Horizon Open
Cars
- Fixed an issue where the Koeniggsegg Jesko was able to reach unintended top speed
- Fixed an issue where the Volkswagen Beetle ’66 passenger side front window wasn’t showing tint from the cockpit camera view
- Fixed an issue with the McLaren 620R passenger side headlight not working as intended
- Fixed an issue with the Audi TT RS 2018 where the „Unable to Paint“ message was not appearing when trying to paint mirrors
PC
- Fixed wheels appearing very blurry with TAA enabled
- Fixed Photo Mode sometimes appearing white or black when TAA is enabled
Quelle: Forzamotorsport.net; abgerufen am 19. Juli 2022, 19:00 Uhr
Bildquelle: Playground Games