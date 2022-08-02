Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Xbox Game Pass: Spiele für die erste Monatshälfte stehen fest

2. August 2022

Microsoft hat die Xbox Game Pass Neuzugänge für die erste Monatshälfte angekündigt. Mit Ghost Recon Wildlands ist eines der Spiele auch bereits verfügbar. Was sonst noch bis Mitte des Monats an Spielen folgt, seht ihr in der folgenden Übersicht.

Xbox Game Pass Neuzugänge August 2022 (erste Monatshälfte)

  • Ghost Recon Wildlands; Cloud, Konsole und PC; bereits verfügbar
  • Shenzhen I/O; PC; ab 04. August 2022
  • Turbo Golf Racing; Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S; ab 04. August 2022
  • Two Point Campus; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 09. August 2022
  • Cooking Simulator; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 11. August 2022
  • Expeditions: Rome; PC; ab 11. August 2022
  • Offworld Trading Company; PC; ab 11. August 2022

Wie gewohnt gibt es neben den Neuzugängen auch einige Spiele, die den Xbox Game Pass verlassen werden. Während die Neuzugänge über die erste Monatshälfte verteilt verfügbar sein werden, verlassen Spiele jeweils Mitte und Ende des Monats den Pass. Die nächste am 15. August 2022.

Xbox Game Pass Abgänge 15. August 2022

  • Boyfriend Dungeon; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Curse of the Dead Gods; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Library of Ruina; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Starmancer; PC
  • Train Sim World 2; Cloud, Konsole und PC

Quelle: Microsoft Pressemitteilung vom 02. August 2022

Bildquelle: Ubisoft

