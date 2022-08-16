Forza Horiozn 5 Updatenotes – 16. August 2022

Nachdem Playground Games vor wenigen Tagen Forza Horizon 5 Serie 11 vorgestellt hat, die den Namen „Rami’s Racing History“ trägt, ist nun auch das Update verfügbar. Die Updatenotes stehen ebenfalls zur Verfügung. Weitere Details zu Update und Serie 11 könnt ihr in dieser Meldung nachlesen.
Version Number:
- Xbox One: 2.496.624.0
- Xbox Series: 3.496.624.0
- PC: 3.496.624.1
- Steam: 1.496.624.0
Rami’s Racing History – Release Notes
New Features
- New Horizon Story: Made in Mexico
- 2 New Speed Zones
- 12 New Accolades
- New collectible: Golden Trophy
- New EventLab props: Battery, Extreme E Billboards and Flags
- Added Thrustmaster T248X Display Integration featuring different stats (Car Speed, Current Gear, RPM, Lap count and more)
New Cars
- New To Forza
- 2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupe
- 2020 XPeng P7
- Returning To Forza
- 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR
- 1956 Porsche 550 Spyder
- 1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A
- 1990 Subaru Legacy RS
- 2010 BMW E92 M3 GTS
New Cosmetics
- Clothing Items
- Bird Pattern Sundress
- Doodle Summer Skirt
- Farid Rueda Lion Motorcross Helmet
- Leaf Pattern Leather Boots
- France Race Gloves
- Italy Race Gloves
- Japan Race Gloves
- UK Race Gloves
- Farid Rueda Bear Jumper
- Watermelon Crew Socks
- Emotes
- „So Cute!“
Bug fixes
General
- The Summer and Autumn Treasure Chests for Series 9 have been retroactively completed for all players
- General performance and stability fixes
- Fixed a bug that could see the player placed in a different car after relaunching the game
- Fixed „Testing the Limits“ accolade not unlocking in Horizon Open Custom
- Fixed a bug that allowed EV to gain excessive power
- Fixed an audio glitch that could occur when switching upgrade parts in Forzavista
- Fixed some smashable debris rendering through other objects
- Fixed a bug that could cause the UI to display multiple Convoy leaders
EventLab
- Fixed the alignment issue with the Large Vertical Loop when snapping
- Booster props now have audio when placed in Mexico
Hot Wheels
- Fixed the „Mission Complete!“ achievement not unlocking for some players
- Fixed a bug that could cause the player to return to Mexico rather than the Hot Wheels expansion after relaunching the game
- The Forest Escape Build Stub has been added to the Hot Wheels expansion
- Slow motion moment during the drop in Dragon’s Fall Speed Circuit no longer happens during Rivals
- The Magnetic Track sound will now stop if the player enters a Festival Site via the Pause Menu
- Fixed a bug that could cause the Minimap to shake on the Hot Wheels expansion
Cars
- Fixed a bug with the 2002 BMW Z3 M Coupe where the gauges on the dash did not match the HUD version of the gauges for mph and rpm
- Fixed a bug with the 2018 Subaru WRX STI ARX Supercar where the rain light was too bright
- Fixed a bug with the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo door handle texture rendering
Quelle: Forza.net; abgerufen am 16. August 2022, 20:36 Uhr
Bildquelle: Playground Games