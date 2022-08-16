immortals_fenyx_rising

Xbox Game Pass Neuzugänge für die zweite Augusthälfte angekündigt

totallygamergirl 16. August 2022 News Schreib was dazu

Microsoft hat eine Reihe von Neuzugängen für den Xbox Game Pass angekündigt. Mit Coffee Talk ist der erste bereits verfügbar. Was euch sonst erwartet, zeigt die folgende Übersicht.

Xbox Game Pass Neuzugänge zweite Augusthälfte 2022

  • Coffee Talk; Cloud, Konsole und PC; verfügbar
  • Midnight Fight Express; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 23. August 2022
  • Exapunks; PC; ab 25. August 2022
  • Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition; Konsole und PC; ab 25. August 2022
  • Commandos 3 – HD Remaster; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 30. August 2022
  • Imortality; Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S; ab 30. August 2022
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 30. August 2022
  • TinyKin; Konsole und PC; ab 30. August 2022

Während die oben gelisteten Spiele neu hinzukommen, werden am 31. August einige den Xbox Game Pass verlassen. Verabschieden müsst ihr euch von den folgenden Games.

Spiele die ab dem 31. August 2022 nicht mehr via Xbox Game Pass verfügbar sind

  • Elite Dangerous; Clound und Konsole
  • Hades; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Myst; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • NBA 2K22; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Signs of the Sjojurner; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Spiritfarer; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Two Point Hospital; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • What Remains of Edith Finch; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • World War Z; Cloud, Konsole und PC

Xbox Touch Control Neuzugänge

  • Chorus
  • Coffee Talk
  • Dragon Age 2
  • Dragon Age Origins
  • Floppy Knights
  • Matchpoint
  • MLB The Show 22
  • My Friend Peppa Pig
  • Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
  • Skate
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • Super Mega Baseball 3
  • TMNT Shredder’s Revenge
  • Turbo Golf Racing
  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  • Two Point Campus

Quelle: Microsoft Pressemitteilung vom 16. August 2022

Bildquelle: Ubisoft

Unterstütze meine Arbeit über ko-fi.com
  Push-Meldungen aktivieren

Tags

Siehe auch

naraka_bladepoint

Xbox Game Pass: Weitere Neuzugänge im Juni

Microsoft hat Nachschub für den Xbox Game Pass angekündigt. Darunter die bereits verfügbaren Games Shadowrun …

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Juni Neuzugänge für den Spielekatalog

Der Juni steht in den Startlöchern und damit auch eine Reihe von Neuzugängen für den …

Kommentare Abonnieren
Benachrichtige mich zu:
guest
0 Kommentare
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare ansehen
Kontakt | Datenschutz | Impressum
Copyright © 2022 totallygamergirl Alle Rechte vorbehalten.