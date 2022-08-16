Xbox Game Pass Neuzugänge für die zweite Augusthälfte angekündigt

Microsoft hat eine Reihe von Neuzugängen für den Xbox Game Pass angekündigt. Mit Coffee Talk ist der erste bereits verfügbar. Was euch sonst erwartet, zeigt die folgende Übersicht.
Xbox Game Pass Neuzugänge zweite Augusthälfte 2022
- Coffee Talk; Cloud, Konsole und PC; verfügbar
- Midnight Fight Express; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 23. August 2022
- Exapunks; PC; ab 25. August 2022
- Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition; Konsole und PC; ab 25. August 2022
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 30. August 2022
- Imortality; Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S; ab 30. August 2022
- Immortals Fenyx Rising; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 30. August 2022
- TinyKin; Konsole und PC; ab 30. August 2022
Während die oben gelisteten Spiele neu hinzukommen, werden am 31. August einige den Xbox Game Pass verlassen. Verabschieden müsst ihr euch von den folgenden Games.
Spiele die ab dem 31. August 2022 nicht mehr via Xbox Game Pass verfügbar sind
- Elite Dangerous; Clound und Konsole
- Hades; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Myst; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- NBA 2K22; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Signs of the Sjojurner; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Spiritfarer; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Two Point Hospital; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- What Remains of Edith Finch; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- World War Z; Cloud, Konsole und PC
Xbox Touch Control Neuzugänge
- Chorus
- Coffee Talk
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age Origins
- Floppy Knights
- Matchpoint
- MLB The Show 22
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Skate
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- TMNT Shredder’s Revenge
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
Quelle: Microsoft Pressemitteilung vom 16. August 2022
Bildquelle: Ubisoft