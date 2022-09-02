My Time at Sandrock Logan Strikes Back Hotfix steht zur Verfügung

Mit dem My Time at Sandrock Logan Strikes Back Update steht das erste umfangreiche Contentupdate für das Spiel zur Verfügung, welches derzeit bei Steam via Early Access verfügbar ist. Da sich mit dem Update auch einige Bugs in das Spiel geschlichen haben, hat Pathea Games einen Hotfix zur Verfügung gestellt, der eine Reihe von Fehlern ausmerzt.
My Time at Sandrock Hotfix vom 02. September 2022 Patchnotes
- Increased the drop chance of Condensers
- Reduced the frequency of panda eyes attracting NPC`s interest
- Fixed a few troubles that can cause Saxoul Tree’s disappearing case to insist after loading a save
- Fixed a few issues that led to treasure chests respawning
- Fixed a problem with the Hazard Ruins U
- Fixed a mistake that could happen when exiting the commission board inside the workshop
- Fixed the prefab assets of copper pots
- Fixed a disappearing issue with the water tower during the quest -Appetite for Construction
- Fixed a few freezing issues caused by French textual content
- Fixed an error with footsteps inside the deep desert
- Fixed a bug where Elsie went to the wrong area after upgrading Game Center
- Fixed some NPCs‘ greetings
- Fixed some issues in the beginning room in Shipwreck Hazardous Ruins
- Fixed the problem with the Sandrunning Kiosk materials in the assembly manual
- Fixed issue with Logan and Haru not unlocking in Sandrockers Met
- Fixed the issue of strange dismounting resulting from the NPC braked at the mount
- Fixed an issue in which Arvio won’t tidy his home after the Masquerade Ball
- Fixed issue in which inventory wasn’t being checked while trading
- Fixed the issue that the sound effects associated with the farm might performing incorrectly while changing the scenes
- Fixed an issue where ores could not be mined in desert areas
