My Time at Sandrock Logan Strikes Back Hotfix steht zur Verfügung

Mit dem My Time at Sandrock Logan Strikes Back Update steht das erste umfangreiche Contentupdate für das Spiel zur Verfügung, welches derzeit bei Steam via Early Access verfügbar ist. Da sich mit dem Update auch einige Bugs in das Spiel geschlichen haben, hat Pathea Games einen Hotfix zur Verfügung gestellt, der eine Reihe von Fehlern ausmerzt.

My Time at Sandrock Hotfix vom 02. September 2022 Patchnotes

Increased the drop chance of Condensers

Reduced the frequency of panda eyes attracting NPC`s interest

Fixed a few troubles that can cause Saxoul Tree’s disappearing case to insist after loading a save

Fixed a few issues that led to treasure chests respawning

Fixed a problem with the Hazard Ruins U

Fixed a mistake that could happen when exiting the commission board inside the workshop

Fixed the prefab assets of copper pots

Fixed a disappearing issue with the water tower during the quest -Appetite for Construction

Fixed a few freezing issues caused by French textual content

Fixed an error with footsteps inside the deep desert

Fixed a bug where Elsie went to the wrong area after upgrading Game Center

Fixed some NPCs‘ greetings

Fixed some issues in the beginning room in Shipwreck Hazardous Ruins

Fixed the problem with the Sandrunning Kiosk materials in the assembly manual

Fixed issue with Logan and Haru not unlocking in Sandrockers Met

Fixed the issue of strange dismounting resulting from the NPC braked at the mount

Fixed an issue in which Arvio won’t tidy his home after the Masquerade Ball

Fixed issue in which inventory wasn’t being checked while trading

Fixed the issue that the sound effects associated with the farm might performing incorrectly while changing the scenes

Fixed an issue where ores could not be mined in desert areas

Quelle: Pathea Games via Steam; abgerufen am 02. September 2022, 23:13 Uhr

Bildquelle: Pathea Games