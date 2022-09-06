Game Pass: Neuzugänge für die erste Septemberhälfte angekündigt

Microsoft hat die Game Pass Spiele für die erste Monatshälfte angekündigt. Bis zum 15 September 2022 wird das Angebot des Abonnements um die folgenden Spiele erweitert.
Game Pass Neuzugänge September 2022 – erste Monatshälfte
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition; Cloud, Konsole und PC; bereits verfügbar
- Opus Magnum; PC; bereits verfügbar
- Train Sim World 3; Konsole und PC; bereits verfügbar
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation; PC; ab 13. September 2022
- DC League of Super-Pets: Die Abenteuer von Krypto und Ace; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 13. September 2022
- You Suck at Parking; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 14. September 2022
- Despot’s Game; Konsole und PC; ab 15. September 2022
- Metal: Hellsinger; PC und Xbox Series X|S
Wie üblich gibt es neben den Neuzugängen auch eine Reihe von Spielen, die den Game Pass verlassen.
Spiele die ab dem 15. September nicht mehr im Game Pass enthalten sind:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Aragami 2; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Craftopia; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Final Fantasy XIII; Konsole und PC
- Flynn: Son of Crimson; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- I Am Fish; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Mighty Goose; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- SkateBird; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- The Artful Escape; Cloud, Konsole und PC
Quelle: Microsoft Pressemitteilung vom 06. September 2022
Bildquelle: Gameloft