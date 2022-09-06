disney_dreamlight_valley

Game Pass: Neuzugänge für die erste Septemberhälfte angekündigt

totallygamergirl 6. September 2022 News Schreib was dazu

Microsoft hat die Game Pass Spiele für die erste Monatshälfte angekündigt. Bis zum 15 September 2022 wird das Angebot des Abonnements um die folgenden Spiele erweitert.

Game Pass Neuzugänge September 2022 – erste Monatshälfte

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition; Cloud, Konsole und PC; bereits verfügbar
  • Opus Magnum; PC; bereits verfügbar
  • Train Sim World 3; Konsole und PC; bereits verfügbar
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation; PC; ab 13. September 2022
  • DC League of Super-Pets: Die Abenteuer von Krypto und Ace; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 13. September 2022
  • You Suck at Parking; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 14. September 2022
  • Despot’s Game; Konsole und PC; ab 15. September 2022
  • Metal: Hellsinger; PC und Xbox Series X|S

Wie üblich gibt es neben den Neuzugängen auch eine Reihe von Spielen, die den Game Pass verlassen.

Spiele die ab dem 15. September nicht mehr im Game Pass enthalten sind:

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Aragami 2; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Craftopia; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Final Fantasy XIII; Konsole und PC
  • Flynn: Son of Crimson; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • I Am Fish; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Mighty Goose; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • SkateBird; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • The Artful Escape; Cloud, Konsole und PC

Quelle: Microsoft Pressemitteilung vom 06. September 2022

Bildquelle: Gameloft

Unterstütze meine Arbeit über ko-fi.com
  Push-Meldungen aktivieren

Tags

Siehe auch

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Xbox Game Pass: Spiele für die erste Monatshälfte stehen fest

Microsoft hat die Xbox Game Pass Neuzugänge für die erste Monatshälfte angekündigt. Mit Ghost Recon …

Torment Tides of Numenera

Xbox Game Pass Neuzugänge für die zweite Julihälfte

Die erste Monatshälfte ist rum, die zweite angebrochen. Mit der erwarten euch wie gewohnt einige …

Kommentare Abonnieren
Benachrichtige mich zu:
guest
0 Kommentare
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare ansehen
Kontakt | Datenschutz | Impressum
Copyright © 2022 totallygamergirl Alle Rechte vorbehalten.