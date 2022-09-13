Forza Horizon 5 Updatenotes – 13 September 2022

Wie angekündigt steht das neue Forza Horizon 5 Update zur Verfügung. Das Update umfasst eine Reihe von Fehlerbehebungen und bringt zudem zwei neue Bodykits, kosmetische Gegenstände für den Spielercharakter und einige Autos, die im Laufe von Serie 12 erspielbar sein werden. Weitere Details zu Update und Serie gibt es in dieser Meldung.
Forza Horizon 5 Serie 12 Forza Road Trip Updatenotes
New Cars
- New To Forza
- 20182021 Audi RS e-tron GT
- 2021 Audi RS7
- 2021 Lynk & Co 03+
- Returning To Forza
- 1992 Bentley Turbo R
- 2018 Nissan Nismo Sentra
New Body Kit Presets
- ADRO USA – 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
- APR Performance Inc. – 2010 Volkswagen Golf R
New Cosmetics
- New Character Customization category added – Amplification:
- Right / Left side ITE Hearing Aids
- Right / Left side BTE Hearing Aids
- Right / Left Side Baha
- Right / Left Side Cochlear Implants
- New Legendary Outfit „Tankito Doritos“ (more information on how to unlock this item will be shared at a later date)
Bug Fixes
General
- [PC] Fixed an issue with AMD Radeon 6×00 low frame rate with AMD SAM enabled
- Fixed an issue where audio would cut out when applying upgrades or tuning setups
- Body kits can now be found in the conversion section for multiple cars
- Fixed an issue where players couldn’t fully complete the Weekly Forzathon challenge if chapters were getting completed not in order (for example by taking a photo. completing certain races or performing PR stunts earlier than expected)
- General improvements to Sign Language videos
- General performance and stability fixes
Accolades
- [Steam] „One for All“ and „Back in the Saddle“ Season 10 achievements can now be unlocked if the respective accolades have been completed
- „GT1“ accolade text changed from „1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion“ to „1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion“
EventLab
- Fixed an issue where a blank space was appearing on the bottom right corner of some Event flyers
Hot Wheels
- Fixed a bug where the roll Indicator wasn’t appearing after being in an EventLabBlueprint
Cars
- Fixed interior instrument panel reflections in the 1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta
- Fixed an issue with the 2020 Xpeng P7 where stock rims „Paint Rims Group 2“ was not affected by Spectralflame paints
- Fixed an issue with the 2017 Ford 25 „Brocky“ Ultra4 Bronco RTR where the hood was closing itself in Forzavista after zooming out of the engine
- Fixed an issue with the 2019 Aston Martin DBX in Forzavista where the camera was clipping with the car while in the car interior and players couldn’t get out of the car due to a missing pin
Quelle: Forza.net; abgerufen am 13. September 2022, 19:13 Uhr
Bildquelle: Playground Games