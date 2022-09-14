Entwickler Pathea Games hat eine neue Roadmap für My Time at Sandrock veröffentlicht. Nachdem kürzlich mit dem Logan Strikes Back-Update das erste umfangreiche Update für das Spiel bereitgestellt wurde, welches sich derzeit im Early Access-Status befindet, wurde die alte Roadmap angepasst.

Das nächste reguläre Update für My Time at Sandrock ist für Ende September / Anfang Oktober geplant und bringt die Ställe sowie weitere Fixes. Die Ställe hätten bereits mit dem Logan Strikes Back-Update kommen sollen, wurden aufgrund von Optimierungen jedoch verschoben.

Ende Oktober oder Anfang November folgt ein größeres Update. Dieses bringt neue Inhalte, jedoch keine Ergänzungen der Story. Das Update implementiert unter anderem das Tiersystem, welches sich von dem des Vorgängers My Time at Portia unterscheiden soll. Es kommen zudem weitere Funktionen wie Antwortmöglichkeiten auf erhaltene Briefe, Interaktionen wie Umarmungen und Küsse, einige Möbel mit Funktionen und neue Fische.

Ende November oder Anfang Dezember folgt ein umfangreiches Update für My Time at Sandrock, welches die Story fortsetzen wird. Dazu kommen neue Features und Systeme. Darunter drei neue Dungeons für die Hauptstory, ein Mining Dungeon, die Geschichte von Fang und die Möglichkeit, eine Romanze mit ihm einzugehen, neue romantische Geschichten mit NPCs, Sandfisch-Spots und eine neue Sandfisch-Falle, Schnee und Regen als Wetter und Relikte. Die vollständige Roadmap 2.0 ist unten zu finden.

Am Ende des Beitrags weist Pathea Games auf Probleme mit Cheat Apps und Mods hin. Laut den Entwicklern lassen sich etwa 1/5 der gemeldeten Bugs auf solche Apps oder Mods zurückführen. Dies gilt auch für gemeldete Abstürze des Spiels.

My Time at Sandrock Roadmap 2.0

End of Sep./Early Oct.

This regular update is mostly about the stables, which should be featured in Logan Strikes back! Please understand that it was pushed back due to optimization.

Add the stables and some hotfix;

Late Oct./Early Nov.

It doesn’t include the main story but is all about features and systems (because voice acting takes time).

Add pet system: We’re trying to make the new pet system different from Portia’s, more details coming later;

Add Show House option to workshop customization (base version): If you don’t want to spend time customizing your home, you can choose from preset model homes. This is the basic version, more will be added later.

Add the Reply feature, you can reply to whoever sends you mails;

Add more interactions, e.g. hug and kiss

Add more wall and roof appearances in the workshop customization

Add some functional furniture

Add Sand Running suits

Add some new fishes

Adjust the knowledge system, including the function and stats

Late Nov./Early Dec.

This updates the main story and includes some new features and systems

Add new main stories

Add 3 new main stories’ dungeons

Add 1 new mining dungeon

Add Fang’s story and unlock his romance feature once you’ve completed his story

Add some NPCs’ romance stories

Add some new Sandfishing spots, as well as the advanced sandfish trap

Add the face lifting function

Add weather: raining and snowing

Add some relics, as well as the behavior of NPCs visiting antiquities/relics

Quelle: Pathea Games via Steam; abgerufen am 14. September 2022, 14:15 Uhr

Bildquelle: Pathea Games