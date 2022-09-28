Kena: Bridge of Spirits Anniversary Update bringt New Game+ und mehr

Ein Jahr nach Release hat Ember Lab ein Anniversary Update für Kena: Bridge of Spirits zur Verfügung gestellt. Dieses erweitert das Spiel auch um einige neue Features. Darunter ein New Game+-Modus. Nach Abschluss des Spiels kann dieser gestartet werden. Dabei können gesammelte Rot, Fähigkeiten und Upgrades behalten werden. Darüber hinaus bietet New Game+ neue Feinde und viele Kämpfe sind angepasst.

Die sogenannten Spirit Guide Trials bieten Herausforderungen, für deren Bestehen Belohnungen winken. Der Fotomodus wurde erweitert und beinhaltet unter anderem neue Posen. Mit Apprentice Spirit Guide steht ein neuer Schwierigkeitsgrad zur Auswahl.

Das Spiel Kena: Bridge of Spirits ist nun zudem auch bei Steam verfügbar. Die Steam-Version beinhaltet ebenfalls die Inhalte des Anniversary Updates.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Anniversary Update Trailer

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Anniversary Update Release Notes

New Game+ New Game+ will become available after completing an initial playthrough – replay the main story while keeping all collected Rot, abilities, and upgrades. Most New Game+ combat encounters have been updated with new enemies and modified compositions. Special Green Chests with collectibles will become available in New Game+. Many bosses will include new attacks in New Game+.

Spirit Guide Trials & Outfits Spirit Guide Trials offer unique challenges to test your skills and earn rewards. Interact with the carving behind the Mask Shrine to take on new Trials as they become available throughout your adventure. Unique Kena Outfits with color variants can be unlocked by completing Spirit Guide Trials and Bonus Objectives.

Charmstones, Abilities, & Hats Equipable Charmstones have been hidden throughout the world that will modify Kena’s abilities by granting unique combinations of advantages and disadvantages in combat. Two new Bomb Ability upgrades have been added – Splatter Bomb and Split Bomb. New Rot Hats have been hidden throughout the world.

Enhanced Photo Mode Photo Mode has been enhanced with Lighting Setups, Camera Animation, and more. Brand new Poses have been added to Photo Mode.

Settings Apprentice Spirit Guide, a new difficulty setting, offers a balance between Story Mode and Spirit Guide settings. Text localization for Polish language has been added. DLSS and Dynamic Resolution support has been added. (PC Only)

Accessibility Features UI scaling. Automatic sprint. Subtitle size and background opacity. Toggle input functionally for multiple abilities.

Deluxe Edition: Kena: Bridge of Spirits Original Soundtrack has been expanded and remastered. The Shadow outfit has been included as a Deluxe Edition exclusive.



This patch also includes the following fixes:

Pre-rendered cutscenes are rendered at higher frame rate to fix frame pacing issues.

Difficulty balancing has been improved.

