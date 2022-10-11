Forza Horizon 5 Jubiläums-Update und Release Notes verfügbar

Das Forza Horizon 5 Jubiläums-Update steht zur Verfügung. Neben dem Update wurden auch die Release Notes zur Verfügung gestellt. Einen ausführlichen Ausblick auf die Inhalte des Updates und auf die kommende Serie 13 gab es bereits vor einigen Tagen. Habt ihr die Infos verpasst, könnt ihr sie an dieser Stelle nachlesen.
Einige Inhalte des Forza Horizon 5 Jubiläums-Updates stehen direkt nach Installation zur Verfügung. Auf manche Dinge müsst ihr warten. Serie 13 beginnt am 13. Oktober 2022 und läuft – wie jede Serie – für vier Wochen. An Serien gebundene Inhalte sind noch nicht verfügbar.
Forza Horizon 5 Anniversary Update Release Notes
New Features
- Horizon Story „Horizon Origins“
- Midnight Battles
- Unlocked for every 4 victories in Street Races after the release of the update, up to a maximum of 16 wins which will unlock all 4 Midnight Battles
- Permanent Radio Station „Horizon Mixtape“ which includes a selection of tracks featured in previous Horizon games
- EventLab „Horizon History“ Prop Pack
- 28 Accolades
- 8 Achievements
- 7 Badges
- Horizon games clothing items, emotes, and car horns
- A sprinkle of nostalgic Horizon moments we’re sure you’ll be able to find pretty easily in this update
New Cars
- Anniversary Edition
- 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS Anniversary Edition
- Returning To Forza
- 2010 Aston Martin One-77
- 2010 Ferrari 599XX
- 2011 Koenigsegg Agera
- 2012 Eagle Speedster
Car Customization
- 22 New ADV.1 Rims:
- ADV.1 ADV05 M.V2 Standard
- ADV.1 ADV05R M.V2 CS
- ADV.1 ADV05RM M.V2 CS
- ADV.1 ADV05S M.V2 Standard
- ADV.1 ADV06R M.V2 CS
- ADV.1 ADV06RM M.V2 CS
- ADV.1 ADV07R M.V2 CS
- ADV.1 ADV10 Track Spec Advanced
- ADV.1 ADV10R Track Spec CS
- ADV.1 ADV5 M.V2 Advanced
- ADV.1 ADV5.2 M.V2 Advanced
- ADV.1 ADV5.3 Track Spec CS
- ADV.1 ADV5S Track Spec CS
- ADV.1 ADV6 M.V2 SL
- ADV.1 ADV6 M.V2 Standard
- ADV.1 ADV6.2 M.V1 SL
- ADV.1 ADV7 M.V1 Standard
- ADV.1 ADV7 M.V2 CS
- ADV.1 ADV7.2 CF.2
- ADV.1 ADV7R Track Spec CS
- ADV.1 ADV8 M.V1 SL
- ADV.1 ADV8R Track Spec CS
Bug fixes
General
- Fixed an issue where there was little to no sound for Horizon Road Trip cars (Audi RS e-tron, Audi RS 7, Bentley Turbo R, Lynk&Co 03+, Nissan Sentra) for some users
- Improved localized VOs for Made in Mexico Story
- Added ASL and BSL cinematics in Hot Wheels Story missions
- Added compatibility with Logitech G Pro Steering Wheel
- Fixed an issue where the Club Tag was not getting displayed for some players
- Fixed an issue where camera was shaking wildly while driving after Series 10 update
- Fixed an issue where some players were experiencing bad lighting in tunnels
- Fixed an issue where Force Feedback load sensitivity setting could cause Force Feedback to pull right on steering wheel devices
- General improvements to ASL and BSL for various Story missions
- General performance and stability fixes
Cars
- Fixed an issue with the 2021 BMW M4 where the roof was appearing transparent while in ForzaVista
- Fixed an issue with the 2021 BMW M4 wings turning purple when the car was painted, regardless of the colour applied
- Fixed an issue with the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N where front and rear wipers animation was missing when raining or snowing
- Fixed an issue with the 2021 Lynk & Co 03+ where the back of both front seats were reflecting the ground while in ForzaVista
- Fixed an issue with the 2020 McLaren GT where certain tires were not showing paint on the stock rims
- Fixed an issue with the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS where parts of the car couldn’t be painted with decals when widebody was equipped
Connectivity
- Fixed an issue in Horizon Tour where the convoy leader was unable to start another matchmaking after failing the first one due to the „Too many players in convoy. Max 6 players“ message
- (Hot Wheels) Fixed an issue where starting EventLab events through LINK caused some players to receive „Unable to join the Convoy“ prompts
EventLab
- Fixed an issue with EventLab props disappearing after publishing Blueprints with a high-prop count
- Developer’s Note: In order to publish those custom blueprints which were missing props, creators need to edit their saved work, make sure to stay within the budget limitations which should be now correctly displayed through the UI and re-publish the custom blueprint.
Hot Wheels
- Improvements made with some cars that were able detach from the Magnet track at high speeds
- Fixed an issue with Horizon Stories in Co-Op where some users in the convoy were getting split up between sessions
PC
- Fixed an issue where terrain deformation wasn’t working properly for certain AMD-GPU users
- Fixed an issue where some players were receiving a wrong GPU driver error message and couldn’t launch the game
- Fixed an issue where some players could observe black pixels on screen where in cockpit view
Quelle: Forza.net; abgerufen am 11. Oktober 2022, 19:45 Uhr
Bildquelle: Playground Games