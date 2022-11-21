Forza Horizon 5 Hotfix behebt einige Fehler, Auktionshaus weiter nicht verfügbar

Playground Games hat ein Update für Forza Horizon 5 zur Verfügung gestellt. Der Hotfix behebt einige Fehler. In einem Tweet weisen die Entwickler darauf hin, dass das Auktionshaus auch weiterhin nicht verfügbar sein wird. Dieses ist seit Ende letzter Woche nicht mehr verfügbar, da ein Credit Exploit in Super7 Auswirkungen auf die Wirtschaft im Spiel genommen hat. An einer entsprechenden Lösung wird noch gearbeitet. Der Exploit selbst ist mit dem Hotfix Geschichte.

Der Forza Horizon 5 Hotfix behebt außerdem ein Problem in Kapitel 3 der Donut Media @Horizon Story, durch welches für einige die Blitzerzone nicht aktiviert wurde. Ein weiterer Fehler betraf die Xbox Series S. Auf dieser kam es zu Abstürzen des Spiels in Kapitel 2 der neuen Story, während das Auto mit Upgrades angepasst wurde.

Zwei weitere Fehlerbehebungen betreffen die neuen Bodykits. Einer sorgte für Probleme beim 2000 Nissan Siliva Spec R in Kombination mit dem Rocket Bunny Bodykit, ein anderer betraf den 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z.

Forza Horizon 5 Hotfix vom 21. November 2022 Release Notes

The Auction House remains unavailable as we continue to work towards a solution to rebalance the Auction House economy. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we’ll share another update on this as soon as possible

General

Fixed an issue in chapter 3 of Donut Media @Horizon story where the Speed Zone wasn’t getting activated for some players

Fixed an issue where some players could experience client crashes on Xbox Series S when upgrading their cars in chapter 2 of the Donut Media @ Horizon story

Fixed an issue with the 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec R hood would incorrectly display when applying the C-West Street hood alongside the Rocket Bunny widebody kit

Fixed an issue with the 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z missing rear diffuser on the Rocket Bunny widebody kit

Fixed an issue with Super 7 challenges where players could get an unintended amount of credits through an exploit

General stability improvements

