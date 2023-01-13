Stardew Valley Mobile 1.5: Weiterer Patch auf dem Weg

Seit einigen Tagen ist Stardew Valley 1.5 auch auf Mobilgeräten verfügbar. Derzeit gibt es mit der Version noch einige Probleme. Einige davon wird zeitnah ein weiterer Patch beheben. Dieser wird laut ConcernedApe in Kürze ausgerollt und sollte spätestens morgen für euch verfügbar sein.
Folgende Fehler behebt der anstehende Stardew Valley 1.5 Mobilepatch:
- fixes a crash at the end of the night if you used a mini shipping bin while having a special order quest active
- fixes a dupe glitch and an item loss glitch
- added some missing Chinese translations
- stopped the extended fish family and the pina colada from showing up in the collections tab
- fix a crash in the android storage migrations code
- fix for gamepads closing out dialog menus instead of finishing text
- fixes a crash that can happen if you´re using a gamepad in an inventory menu
- UI / scaling improvements on some iOS devices
Quelle: ConcernedApe via Twitter; abgerufen am 13. Januar 2023, 15:46 Uhr
Bildquelle: ConcernedApe