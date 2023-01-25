Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise: Neues Update und DLCs

Für das Spiel Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise steht ein neues Update zur Verfügung. Nach der Installation von Ver. 1.2.0 könnt ihr mit dem neuen Trainer Leo Kalorien verbrennen. Mit dem Update werden zudem einige Features integriert und einige Fehler ausgemerzt. Eine Übersicht mit allen Neuerungen und Änderungen bieten die Patchnotes, die ihr unten einsehen könnt.
Neben dem kostenlosen Update sind drei kostenpflichtige DLCs für das Spiel erschienen: EDM-Workout, Rock-Workout und Natur-Hintergründe. Die DLCs kosten jeweils 1,49 Euro. Folgende Inhalte sind in den neuen Erweiterungen enthalten.
EDM-Workout (3 Dance-Lieder)
- Melbourne Workout
- You’re Gonna Change
- Your Future
Rock-Workout (3 Rock-Lieder)
- Dawn of the Storm
- INFERNO
- The Long Way Around
Natur-Hintergründe (drei Level)
- Wald
- Lagune
- Schneefeld
Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & ExerciseVer. 1.2.0 Updatenotes
Ver. 1.2.0 (Released January 24, 2023)
- New Instructor
- A brand-new instructor, Leo, has been added.
- Additional Features
- „Remove Blocking“ was added under Daily Workout in the Settings menu.
- „Auto-Score Blocking“ was added under Action Assist in the Settings menu.
- You can now customize the order of songs on the Song List screen.
- You can now check the courses you’ve played on the Exercise results screen.
- A shortcut button for players to enter their weight on the lounge screen has now been set.
- Stability of game was improved, including below revisions:
- Fixed an error where the Timing Adjust settings did not correctly function during continuous exercises.
- Removed an event that encouraged quitting after 30 minutes have passed. Made it so that an error caused by this event where continuous days of Daily Workout stops will no longer trigger.
- Fixed a bug where the player’s weight was not recorded when playing across two days.
- Adjusted the movements of instructors for a number of exercises.
- Fixed a bug where, under certain circumstances, times during summer were not correctly reflected.
Quelle: Nintendo of America Support; abgerufen am 25. Januar 2023, 12:51 Uhr
Bildquelle: Nintendo